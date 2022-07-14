Feds sue Cubs, allege changes to Wrigley not ADA-compliant

The federal government sued the Chicago Cubs on Thursday and accused the team of failing to make Wrigley Field accessible to those with disabilities when the century-old ballpark was modernized in a half-billion dollar project that added luxury seating, bathrooms and restaurants.
The lawsuit filed by U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. says the team's 1060 Project “has had a significant adverse impact on individuals with disabilities and their ability to access Wrigley Field.” It asks for compensatory damages and civil penalties and demands that the team fix the problems to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.