Farabee has 4-point game, Flyers beat Penguins 6-3 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 11:29 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nolan Patrick missed last season with debilitating migraines and Oskar Lindblom had his shortened in his fight with a rare bone cancer. The only cheers they heard in their comeback games came in the locker room before faceoff in the form of rousing approval from the Philadelphia Flyers, grateful their teammates could play.
Flyers coach Alain Vigneault wished a packed arena — that last season had fans holding #OskarStrong signs — had a chance to show their appreciation.