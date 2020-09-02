Falcons sign QB Lauletta, former 4th-round pick of Giants

Recommended Video:

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons added to their depth at quarterback by signing Kyle Lauletta, a former fourth-round pick of the New York Giants.

Lauletta was among three quarterbacks who worked out for the Falcons this week. He could be an option as the third quarterback behind starter Matt Ryan and veteran backup Matt Schaub, though the team has been pleased with the development of Kurt Benkert.

The Falcons also are seeking another quarterback for the expanded practice squad after waiving Danny Etling.

Lauletta, who played collegiately at Richmond, was taken by the Giants with the 108th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He went 0 for 5 with an interception in his only appearance at quarterback, also appearing in one other game as a blocker.

After being released by the Giants, Lauletta spent the entire 2019 season on Philadelphia's practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL