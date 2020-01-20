Fairleigh Dickinson routs Central Connecticut 83-60

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Xzavier Malone-Key had 23 points as Fairleigh Dickinson routed Central Connecticut 83-60 on Monday.

Jahlil Jenkins had 16 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (4-13, 2-4 Northeast Conference). Brandon Powell added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Elyjah Williams had 13 rebounds.

The Knights registered their best shooting performance of the season, shooting 53.4% overall, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range.

Xavier Wilson had 12 points for the Blue Devils (1-19, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Ian Krishnan added 11 points and Myles Baker had 10. Greg Outlaw, who led the Blue Devils in scoring coming into the contest with 10 points per game, was held to four points.

Fairleigh Dickinson matches up against Merrimack on the road on Thursday. Central Connecticut matches up against Sacred Heart at home on Thursday.

