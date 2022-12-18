Fairfield 86, Coast Guard 45

Countryman 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 1-7 0-0 3, Parks 3-13 0-0 9, Rooney 5-12 0-2 12, Farrell 1-1 0-0 2, Vanderwiere 2-5 0-0 4, Yagey 1-8 1-3 3, Parent 0-2 1-2 1, Herron 0-2 0-0 0, Shettles 1-4 0-1 2, Rodgers 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 16-59 3-10 41.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason