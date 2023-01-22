Fairfield 62, Siena 52

Cook 6-11 0-0 12, Jeanne-Rose 3-5 0-2 6, Fields 1-10 8-8 11, Leach 3-5 3-3 9, Wojcik 1-4 0-1 2, Long 4-10 0-0 10, Maidoh 1-6 2-2 4, Johns 2-5 0-0 5, Crisler 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-58 13-16 62.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason