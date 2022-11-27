FIU 90, E. Washington 79

Allegri 4-11 5-7 15, Price 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 6-11 0-1 14, Stroud 4-12 1-3 10, Venters 7-17 1-1 19, Coward 1-1 2-2 4, Harper 2-3 1-2 7, C.Jones 2-4 0-2 4, Erikstrup 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 10-18 79.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason