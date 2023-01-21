FIU 77, UTSA 72

Guadarrama 1-8 0-0 2, Sanogo 3-5 0-0 6, Dean 3-8 1-2 8, Jones 8-18 9-9 27, Krivokapic 5-9 0-0 14, Gittens 5-9 0-0 12, Pinkney 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 2-4 0-0 6, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Wilcox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 10-11 77.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason