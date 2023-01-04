FCS title tilt is battle of Dakotas: 'Tired of the Bison'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
The tiny South Dakota town of Rosholt isn't all that far from the North Dakota state line and is a place where allegiances are split between the Jackrabbits and Bison year-round — and never more pronounced than this week.
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits from Brookings and North Dakota State Bison from Fargo will play for the Football Championship Subdivision title in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday. It's a matchup fans have been hoping for since the schools, separated by 189 miles, began their moves to Division I together in 2004.