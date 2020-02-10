FCIAC championships: Wilton boys tie for fourth; girls are sixth

The Wilton boys team tied for fourth place and the girls team finished sixth at the FCIAC indoor track and field championships last Thursday in New Haven.

The Wilton boys had 37 points to match Darien; both teams were three points ahead of sixth-place Trumbull.

Ridgefield was first with 85 points, followed by Staples (66) and Danbury (57).

Simon Alexander gave Wilton 10 of its points by winning the 55-meter hurdles in a time of 8.11 seconds.

Davis Cote added a second-place finish for the Warriors in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:40.56.

Jack Myers was third in the 300-meter dash (37.24), and Wooder Thoby took third in the long jump (20’8”).

Max Greenberg finished fourth in the shot put (42’0.75”), and Tyler Kennedy placed fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.42).

Cole Ianuzzi, Cote, Michael Colbert, and Myers were sixth in the 4x400 relay (3:45.85) to round out Wilton’s scoring.

The Wilton girls had 43.50 points to edge Staples (42 points) for sixth place.

Wilton's Shelby Dejana (left) and Danbury's Florence Dickson compete in the 55-meter dash finals at the FCIAC girls indoor track championship in New Haven last Thursday. Dejana won the race.

Danbury scored 70 points to win the FCIAC title, with Trumbull (56 points) placing second and Ridgefield (54) third.

Twenty of Wilton’s points came from a pair of first-place individual finishes. Shelby Dejana won the 55-meter dash in a time of 7.35 seconds, and Claudia Nanez triumphed in the 300-meter dash with a time of 42.17 seconds.

Dejana added a second-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles (8.62), and Nanez contributed a third-place finish in the 55-meter dash (7.499).

Jill Roberts was fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (9.16), and Emily Mrakovic was sixth in the 1,000 (3:08.48).

Simona Gheorge cleared 7’0” to tie for sixth place in the pole vault.

Also scoring for the Warriors was the 4x200 relay team of Roberts, Molly Alger, Cate Adams, and Marianna Lombardi, which finished fourth in 1:51.48.

Notes: The top-six finishers in each event scored points.

The meets took place at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.