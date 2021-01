MIAMI (AP) — Jailyn Ingram had 24 points and Florida Atlantic held off Florida International for an 81-79 win on Thursday night.

Antonio Daye, Jr. made a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left to help the Panthers pull within 1, but after Everett Winchester made 1o f 2 free throws following a quick foul, Daye couldn't connect on a game-winning 3-point attempt.