Expecting new dad Peterson sharp for Mets; McNeil hurt JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer June 20, 2022 Updated: June 20, 2022 4:52 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson pitched into the sixth inning with his wife expected to go into labor imminently, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 Monday despite losing Jeff McNeil to injury.
Mets manager Buck Showatler joked Monday morning that New York was on “baby watch” with Peterson, McNeil and Seth Lugo all awaiting newborns. Lugo was placed on the paternity list before the game.