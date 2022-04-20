English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueEverton 1, Leicester 1 Everton: Richarlison (90). Leicester: Harvey Barnes (5). Halftime: 0-1. Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4 Chelsea: Timo Werner (17), Cesar Azpilicueta (32). Arsenal: Edward Nketiah (13, 57), Emile Smith-Rowe (27), Bukayo Saka (90). Halftime: 2-2. Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron (32). Halftime: 1-0. Man City 3, Brighton 0 Man City: Riyad Mahrez (53), Phil Foden (65), Bernardo Silva (82). Halftime: 0-0. England ChampionshipEngland League OneEngland League TwoEngland National League