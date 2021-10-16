English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueWatford 0, Liverpool 5 Liverpool: Sadio Mane (8), Roberto Firmino (37, 52, 90), Mohamed Salah (54). Halftime: 0-2. Aston Villa 2, Wolverhampton 3 Aston Villa: Danny Ings (48), John McGinn (68). Wolverhampton: Romain Saiss (80), Conor Coady (85), Ruben Neves (90). Halftime: 0-0. Leicester 4, Man United 2 Leicester: Youri Tielemans (31), Caglar Soyuncu (78), Jamie Vardy (83), Patson Daka (90). Man United: Mason Greenwood (19), Marcus Rashford (82). Halftime: 1-1. Man City 2, Burnley 0 Man City: Bernardo Silva (12), Kevin De Bruyne (70). Halftime: 1-0. Norwich 0, Brighton 0 Halftime: 0-0. Southampton 1, Leeds 0 Southampton: Armando Broja (53). Halftime: 0-0. Brentford 0, Chelsea 1 Chelsea: Ben Chilwell (45). Halftime: 0-1. England ChampionshipFulham 4, QPR 1 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (10, 67), Bobby Reid (71), Antonee Robinson (90). QPR: Lyndon Dykes (55). Halftime: 1-0. Blackburn 2, Coventry 2 Blackburn: Joe Rothwell (39), Sam Gallagher (45). Coventry: Tyler Walker (62), Thomas Kaminski (68). Halftime: 2-0. Bristol City 0, Bournemouth 2 Bournemouth: Jamal Lowe (21), Jordan Zemura (45). Halftime: 0-2. Huddersfield 2, Hull 0 Huddersfield: Tom Lees (9), Duane Holmes (73). Halftime: 1-0. Middlesbrough 2, Peterborough 0 Middlesbrough: Paddy McNair (85), Josh Coburn (90). Halftime: 0-0. Millwall 0, Luton Town 2 Luton Town: Harry Cornick (11, 53). Halftime: 0-1. Nottingham Forest 2, Blackpool 1 Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson (22), Lewis Grabban (61). Blackpool: Jerry Yates (53). Halftime: 1-0. Preston 0, Derby 0 Halftime: 0-0. Reading 1, Barnsley 0 Reading: John Swift (77). Halftime: 0-0. Sheffield United 2, Stoke 1 Sheffield United: Lys Mousset (80), David McGoldrick (83). Stoke: Jacob Brown (55). Halftime: 0-0. England League OneAFC Wimbledon 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2 AFC Wimbledon: Nesta Guinness-Walker (67), Jack Rudoni (85). Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Gregory (13, 61). Halftime: 0-1. Bolton 0, Wigan 4 Wigan: Will Keane (6), James McClean (50, 81), Callum Lang (65). Halftime: 0-1. Cambridge United 2, Ipswich 2 Cambridge United: James Brophy (40), Joe Ironside (88). Ipswich: Sone Aluko (10, 36). Halftime: 1-2. Cheltenham 1, Accrington Stanley 0 Cheltenham: Kyle Vassell (79). Halftime: 0-0. Doncaster 0, Wycombe 2 Wycombe: Anthony Stewart (2), Adebayo Akinfenwa (17). Halftime: 0-2. Fleetwood Town 3, Crewe 0 Fleetwood Town: Callum Johnson (46), Danny Andrew (46), Gerard Garner (46). Halftime: 0-0. Gillingham 1, Sunderland 2 Gillingham: Danny Lloyd (25). Sunderland: Aiden O'Brien (45), Tom Flanagan (54). Halftime: 1-1. Lincoln 2, Charlton 1 Lincoln: Jayden Stockley (58), Regan Poole (90). Charlton: Samuel Lavelle (63). Halftime: 0-0. Oxford United 1, Plymouth 3 Oxford United: Matty Taylor (5). Plymouth: Jordan Garrick (11), Panutche Camara (39, 84). Halftime: 1-2. Rotherham 4, Portsmouth 1 Rotherham: Michael Smith (29, 55), Richard Wood (60), Ben Wiles (62). Portsmouth: Marcus Harness (49). Halftime: 1-0. Shrewsbury 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0 Shrewsbury: Shaun Whalley (56). Halftime: 0-0. England League TwoBradford 2, Bristol Rovers 2 Bradford: Charles Vernam (42), Andy Cook (50). Bristol Rovers: Alfie Kilgour (48), Brett Pitman (90). Halftime: 1-0. Carlisle 0, Tranmere 1 Tranmere: Calum MacDonald (48). Halftime: 0-0. Colchester 1, Harrogate Town 0 Colchester: Sylvester Jasper (88). Halftime: 0-0. Crawley Town 0, Sutton United 1 Sutton United: Isaac Olaofe (84). Halftime: 0-0. Exeter 2, Newport County 2 Exeter: Matt Jay (22), Sam Nombe (55). Newport County: Robbie Willmott (12), Courtney Baker-Richardson (28). Halftime: 1-2. Leyton Orient 0, Walsall 0 Halftime: 0-0. Northampton 2, Mansfield Town 0 Northampton: Aaron McGowan (23), Fraser Horsfall (74). Halftime: 1-0. Oldham 3, Stevenage 0 Oldham: Davis Keillor-Dunn (6, 17), Dylan Bahamboula (58). Halftime: 2-0. Port Vale 3, Barrow 1 Port Vale: Dennis Politic (51), Malvind Benning (85). Barrow: Oliver Banks (33), Dan Jones (56). Halftime: 0-1. Scunthorpe 0, Forest Green 2 Forest Green: Jamille Matt (60), Ebou Adams (65). Halftime: 0-0. Swindon 2, Rochdale 2 Swindon: Ben Gladwin (37), Jonathan Williams (90). Rochdale: George Broadbent (57), Liam Kelly (79). Halftime: 1-0. Salford 2, Hartlepool 0 Salford: Brandon Thomas-Asante (3), Matthew Willock (86). Halftime: 1-0. England National League