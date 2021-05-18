Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Southampton 0, Leeds 2

Leeds: Patrick Bamford (73), Tyler Roberts (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Man United 1, Fulham 1

Man United: Edinson Cavani (15).

Fulham: Joe Bryan (76).

Halftime: 1-0.

Oxford United 0, Blackpool 3

Blackpool: Ollie Turton (23), Ellis Reco Simms (26, 74).

Halftime: 0-2.

England League Two England National League
