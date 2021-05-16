Skip to main content
English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 2

Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke (32), Wilfried Zaha (75), Tyrick Mitchell (84).

Aston Villa: John McGinn (17), Anwar El Ghazi (34).

Halftime: 1-2.

England Championship England League One England League Two England National League Stockport County 2, Torquay United 2

Stockport County: No Name (34, 63).

Torquay United: No Name (40, 57).

Halftime: 1-1.

