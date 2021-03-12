English Summaries

Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 1 Newcastle: Jamaal Lascelles (90). Aston Villa: Ciaran Clark (86). Halftime: 0-0. England Championship Blackburn 0, Brentford 1 Brentford: Ivan Toney (10). Halftime: 0-1. England League One England League Two Walsall 0, Barrow 1 Barrow: Josh Kay (87). Halftime: 0-0. England National League More for youSportsDarien's Knight unanimous pick for Hockey East's top goalieBy Michael FornabaioSportsBreaking down Sacred Heart, UConn hockey playoff seriesBy Michael Fornabaio