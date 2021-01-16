English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League Wolverhampton 2, West Brom 3 Wolverhampton: Fabio Silva (38), Willy Boly (43). West Brom: Matheus Pereira (8, 56), Semi Ajayi (52). Halftime: 2-1. Leeds 0, Brighton 1 Brighton: Neal Maupay (17). Halftime: 0-1. West Ham 1, Burnley 0 West Ham: Michail Antonio (9). Halftime: 1-0. Fulham 0, Chelsea 1 Chelsea: Mason Mount (78). Halftime: 0-0. England Championship Middlesbrough 0, Birmingham 1 Birmingham: Scott Hogan (26). Halftime: 0-1. Blackburn 1, Stoke 1 Blackburn: John Buckley (76). Stoke: Nick Powell (38). Halftime: 0-1. Bournemouth 0, Luton Town 1 Luton Town: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (67). Halftime: 0-0. Bristol City 2, Preston 0 Bristol City: Famara Diedhiou (8), Zak Vyner (77). Halftime: 1-0. Cardiff 1, Norwich 2 Cardiff: Joe Ralls (65). Norwich: Grant Hanley (3), Todd Cantwell (22). Halftime: 0-2. Derby 0, Rotherham 1 Rotherham: Jamie Lindsay (86). Halftime: 0-0. Nottingham Forest 3, Millwall 1 Nottingham Forest: Sammy Ameobi (34, 70), Ryan Yates (83). Millwall: Ben Thompson (89). Halftime: 1-0. Watford 2, Huddersfield 0 Watford: Tom Cleverley (54), Joao Pedro (64). Halftime: 0-0. England League One AFC Wimbledon 0, Sunderland 3 Sunderland: Charlie Wyke (7, 87, 90). Halftime: 0-1. Accrington Stanley 0, Gillingham 1 Gillingham: Kyle Dempsey (45). Halftime: 0-1. Bristol Rovers 0, Charlton 1 Charlton: Liam Millar (64). Halftime: 0-0. Burton Albion 0, Ipswich 1 Ipswich: Mark Mcguinness (73). Halftime: 0-0. Fleetwood Town 0, Portsmouth 1 Portsmouth: John Marquis (16). Halftime: 0-1. Hull 1, Blackpool 1 Hull: Mallik Wilks (51). Blackpool: Jerry Yates (81). Halftime: 0-0. Peterborough 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0 Peterborough: Jonson Clarke-Harris (7), Sammie Szmodics (30, 65). Halftime: 2-0. Plymouth 1, Crewe 1 Plymouth: Luke Jephcott (11). Crewe: Oliver Finney (64). Halftime: 1-0. Rochdale 3, Wigan 3 Rochdale: Stephen Humphrys (7, 90), Jake Beesley (58). Wigan: Kyle Joseph (9), Callum Lang (16), Will Keane (77). Halftime: 1-2. Swindon 1, Doncaster 2 Swindon: Hallam Hope (73). Doncaster: Fejiri Okenabirhie (5, 45). Halftime: 0-2. England League Two Barrow 1, Scunthorpe 0 Barrow: Josh Kay (58). Halftime: 0-0. Bolton 1, Cheltenham 1 Bolton: Eoin Doyle (86). Cheltenham: Alfie May (54). Halftime: 0-0. Colchester 1, Cambridge United 1 Colchester: Greg Taylor (39). Cambridge United: Harvey Knibbs (12). Halftime: 1-1. Forest Green 1, Port Vale 1 Forest Green: Nicky Cadden (20). Port Vale: Devante Rodney (76). Halftime: 1-0. Grimsby Town 0, Southend 0 Halftime: 0-0. Leyton Orient 2, Morecambe 0 Leyton Orient: Nathaniel Knight-Percival (88), Lee Angol (90). Halftime: 0-0. Newport County 0, Salford 0 Halftime: 0-0. Stevenage 0, Tranmere 0 Halftime: 0-0. Walsall 1, Oldham 1 Walsall: Zak Jules (45). Oldham: Davis Keillor-Dunn (75). Halftime: 1-0. England National League Wrexham 3, Dover Athletic 1 Wrexham: No Name (32, 61, 90). Dover Athletic: No Name (43). Halftime: 1-1.