Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Norwich 0, Burnley 2

Burnley: Chris Wood (45), Ben Godfrey (80).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship Charlton 2, Wigan 2

Charlton: Alfie Doughty (11), Macauley Bonne (90).

Wigan: Jamal Lowe (8), Kieran Dowell (39).

Halftime: 1-2.

Stoke 1, Brentford 0

Stoke: Lee Gregory (38).

Halftime: 1-0.

Fulham 5, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Fulham: Neeskens Kebano (11, 73), Aleksandar Mitrovic (26, 41), Bobby Reid (90).

Sheffield Wednesday: Atdhe Nuhiu (49, 89), Jacob Murphy (78).

Halftime: 3-0.

Blackburn 4, Reading 3

Blackburn: Ben Brereton (3), Adam Armstrong (6), Joe Rothwell (56), Sam Gallagher (87).

Reading: John Swift (15), Sam Baldock (64), Yakou Meite (68).

Halftime: 2-1.

Hull 0, Luton Town 1

Luton Town: Kazenga LuaLua (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

Swansea 1, Bristol City 0

Swansea: Connor Roberts (45).

Halftime: 1-0.

QPR 4, Millwall 3

QPR: Conor Masterson (43), Ryan Manning (52), Eberechi Eze (62), Todd Kane (73).

Millwall: Matt Smith (49), Shaun Hutchinson (67), Jayson Molumby (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Preston 2, Birmingham 0

Preston: Patrick Bauer (43), Brad Potts (87).

Halftime: 1-0.

Middlesbrough 1, Cardiff 3

Middlesbrough: Britt Assombalonga (84).

Cardiff: Sean Morrison (4), Josh Murphy (46, 81).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One England League Two England National League Yeovil 0, Barnet 2

Barnet: No Name (53, 86).

Halftime: 0-0.