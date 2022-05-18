|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|37
|28
|6
|3
|96
|24
|90
|Liverpool
|37
|27
|8
|2
|91
|25
|89
|Chelsea
|36
|20
|10
|6
|73
|31
|70
|Tottenham
|37
|21
|5
|11
|64
|40
|68
|Arsenal
|37
|21
|3
|13
|56
|47
|66
|Man United
|37
|16
|10
|11
|57
|56
|58
|West Ham
|37
|16
|8
|13
|59
|48
|56
|Wolverhampton
|37
|15
|6
|16
|37
|40
|51
|Leicester
|36
|13
|9
|14
|57
|57
|48
|Brighton
|37
|11
|15
|11
|39
|43
|48
|Brentford
|37
|13
|7
|17
|47
|54
|46
|Newcastle
|37
|12
|10
|15
|42
|61
|46
|Crystal Palace
|36
|10
|15
|11
|47
|43
|45
|Aston Villa
|36
|13
|5
|18
|49
|50
|44
|Southampton
|37
|9
|13
|15
|42
|63
|40
|Everton
|36
|10
|6
|20
|39
|59
|36
|Leeds
|37
|8
|11
|18
|40
|78
|35
|Burnley
|36
|7
|13
|16
|32
|50
|34
|Watford
|37
|6
|5
|26
|33
|75
|23
|Norwich
|37
|5
|7
|25
|23
|79
|22
___