English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 25 20 3 2 61 14 63
Liverpool 23 15 6 2 60 19 51
Chelsea 24 13 8 3 48 18 47
West Ham 24 12 4 8 42 31 40
Man United 24 11 7 6 38 32 40
Arsenal 22 12 3 7 34 25 39
Tottenham 21 11 3 7 28 27 36
Wolverhampton 22 10 4 8 19 17 34
Brighton 23 7 12 4 25 23 33
Southampton 24 6 11 7 30 37 29
Aston Villa 22 8 3 11 31 35 27
Crystal Palace 24 5 11 8 32 35 26
Leicester 21 7 5 9 34 39 26
Brentford 25 6 6 13 26 40 24
Leeds 23 5 8 10 27 46 23
Everton 22 6 4 12 28 38 22
Newcastle 22 3 9 10 24 44 18
Norwich 24 4 5 15 14 50 17
Watford 23 4 3 16 23 43 15
Burnley 20 1 11 8 17 28 14

___

Saturday, Feb. 5

Burnley 0, Watford 0

Tuesday, Feb. 8

West Ham 1, Watford 0

Newcastle 3, Everton 1

Burnley 1, Man United 1

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Norwich 1, Crystal Palace 1

Tottenham 2, Southampton 3

Man City 2, Brentford 0

Aston Villa 3, Leeds 3

Thursday, Feb. 10

Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 1

Liverpool 2, Leicester 0

Saturday, Feb. 12

Man United 1, Southampton 1

Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd

Everton 3, Leeds 0

Watford 0, Brighton 2

Norwich 0, Man City 4

Sunday, Feb. 13

Burnley vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Man United vs. Brighton, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

West Ham vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 2:45 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 30 19 7 4 78 26 64
Bournemouth 30 17 7 6 49 26 58
Blackburn 31 15 8 8 45 33 53
QPR 30 15 7 8 46 34 52
Huddersfield 32 13 11 8 40 34 50
Middlesbrough 30 14 7 9 38 29 49
Nottingham Forest 31 13 8 10 43 33 47
Sheffield United 29 13 7 9 39 33 46
West Brom 30 12 9 9 34 26 45
Luton Town 30 12 9 9 41 36 45
Preston 32 11 12 9 35 35 45
Coventry 29 12 8 9 39 34 44
Stoke 30 12 7 11 38 32 43
Blackpool 31 11 8 12 34 37 41
Millwall 30 10 10 10 31 33 40
Swansea 30 10 8 12 32 39 38
Bristol City 32 10 7 15 42 58 37
Birmingham 32 9 9 14 37 49 36
Hull 31 9 5 17 26 36 32
Cardiff 30 9 5 16 36 50 32
Reading 30 8 4 18 36 60 22
Peterborough 29 5 5 19 23 60 20
Derby 31 9 12 10 32 35 18
Barnsley 30 3 8 19 19 45 17

___

Saturday, Feb. 5

Blackpool 3, Bristol City 1

Hull 0, Preston 1

Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Millwall vs. QPR, 10 a.m. ppd

Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Swansea 1, Blackburn 0

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Coventry 1, Blackpool 1

Derby 3, Hull 1

Fulham 3, Millwall 0

Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1

Stoke 3, Swansea 0

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Cardiff 4, Peterborough 0

Blackburn 0, Nottingham Forest 2

Bournemouth 3, Birmingham 1

Bristol City 2, Reading 1

Preston 0, Huddersfield 0

QPR 2, Middlesbrough 2

Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0

Saturday, Feb. 12

Huddersfield 0, Sheffield United 0

Barnsley 1, QPR 0

Birmingham 3, Luton Town 0

Blackpool 1, Bournemouth 2

Hull 0, Fulham 1

Middlesbrough 4, Derby 1

Millwall 2, Cardiff 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Stoke 2

Peterborough 0, Preston 1

Reading 2, Coventry 3

Sunday, Feb. 13

Swansea 3, Bristol City 1

Monday, Feb. 14

West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Peterborough vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Fulham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Derby vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rotherham 31 21 5 5 57 18 68
Wigan 28 18 5 5 50 27 59
Milton Keynes Dons 32 16 9 7 51 34 57
Sunderland 32 16 7 9 56 44 55
Wycombe 31 15 9 7 47 35 54
Plymouth 30 15 8 7 52 36 53
Oxford United 32 15 8 9 56 41 53
Sheffield Wednesday 31 14 10 7 42 34 52
Ipswich 32 13 9 10 49 38 48
Bolton 31 13 6 12 47 41 45
Portsmouth 30 12 8 10 38 31 44
Accrington Stanley 31 12 7 12 41 47 43
Burton Albion 31 11 7 13 38 40 40
Charlton 31 11 6 14 41 39 39
Cheltenham 31 9 12 10 38 49 39
Cambridge United 31 9 11 11 40 45 38
Lincoln 30 9 8 13 36 40 35
Shrewsbury 32 8 10 14 28 33 34
Fleetwood Town 31 7 11 13 44 53 32
AFC Wimbledon 31 6 13 12 37 47 31
Morecambe 32 7 9 16 43 61 30
Gillingham 32 5 11 16 26 53 26
Crewe 31 5 7 19 26 56 22
Doncaster 32 6 4 22 22 63 22

___

Saturday, Feb. 5

Burton Albion 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd

Charlton 3, AFC Wimbledon 2

Ipswich 1, Gillingham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Lincoln 1

Morecambe 1, Bolton 1

Oxford United 3, Portsmouth 2

Rotherham 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Shrewsbury 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Sunderland 1, Doncaster 2

Tuesday, Feb. 8

AFC Wimbledon 0, Rotherham 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Oxford United 0

Cheltenham 2, Sunderland 1

Crewe 1, Plymouth 4

Doncaster 0, Ipswich 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1

Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0

Wycombe 0, Shrewsbury 0

Bolton 2, Charlton 1

Saturday, Feb. 12

AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 1

Accrington Stanley 4, Crewe 1

Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 2

Cheltenham 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Lincoln 1, Wycombe 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 0

Morecambe 1, Gillingham 1

Oxford United 2, Bolton 3

Plymouth 1, Shrewsbury 0

Portsmouth 4, Doncaster 0

Wigan 2, Charlton 1

Sunday, Feb. 13

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rotherham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Wigan vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Rotherham vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bolton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Cambridge United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 30 19 9 2 61 24 66
Tranmere 31 16 7 8 33 21 55
Northampton 30 15 7 8 35 25 52
Exeter 29 13 11 5 41 27 50
Sutton United 30 14 8 8 45 35 50
Mansfield Town 29 14 7 8 39 32 49
Newport County 31 13 9 9 49 41 48
Swindon 30 12 10 8 46 38 46
Port Vale 28 12 8 8 41 29 44
Salford 31 12 8 11 35 29 44
Bradford 31 9 13 9 36 36 40
Crawley Town 30 11 7 12 37 41 40
Harrogate Town 29 10 8 11 44 44 38
Bristol Rovers 28 10 8 10 36 39 38
Hartlepool 29 10 7 12 29 38 37
Leyton Orient 29 7 12 10 38 29 33
Stevenage 32 7 12 13 30 46 33
Walsall 30 8 8 14 31 39 32
Rochdale 28 6 13 9 35 38 31
Barrow 31 7 10 14 30 39 31
Colchester 30 7 10 13 28 41 31
Carlisle 30 6 10 14 23 42 28
Oldham 29 6 8 15 28 46 26
Scunthorpe 31 4 10 17 22 53 22

___

Saturday, Feb. 5

Harrogate Town 2, Bradford 0

Barrow 1, Tranmere 1

Crawley Town 2, Stevenage 2

Forest Green 2, Newport County 0

Leyton Orient 0, Colchester 1

Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd

Salford vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd

Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 1

Sutton United 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Swindon 1, Exeter 2

Walsall 0, Northampton 1

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Sutton United 0, Salford 0

Carlisle 1, Port Vale 3

Exeter 1, Leyton Orient 0

Forest Green 2, Rochdale 1

Harrogate Town 1, Crawley Town 3

Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 1

Northampton 1, Newport County 0

Oldham 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0

Stevenage 0, Bradford 1

Tranmere 3, Swindon 0

Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1

Saturday, Feb. 12

Barrow 0, Stevenage 0

Bradford 0, Exeter 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 0

Colchester 2, Carlisle 2

Leyton Orient 0, Salford 2

Newport County 3, Oldham 3

Port Vale 0, Northampton 0

Rochdale 3, Harrogate Town 3

Sutton United 1, Forest Green 1

Swindon 3, Scunthorpe 0

Walsall 1, Tranmere 0

Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool 1

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Northampton vs. Colchester, 9 a.m.

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Swindon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.