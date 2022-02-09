Skip to main content
English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 23 18 3 2 55 14 57
Liverpool 22 14 6 2 58 19 48
Chelsea 24 13 8 3 48 18 47
West Ham 24 12 4 8 42 31 40
Man United 23 11 6 6 37 31 39
Arsenal 21 11 3 7 33 25 36
Tottenham 20 11 3 6 26 24 36
Wolverhampton 21 10 4 7 19 16 34
Brighton 22 6 12 4 23 23 30
Leicester 20 7 5 8 34 37 26
Aston Villa 21 8 2 11 28 32 26
Southampton 22 5 10 7 26 34 25
Crystal Palace 22 5 9 8 31 34 24
Brentford 23 6 5 12 26 38 23
Leeds 21 5 7 9 24 40 22
Everton 21 5 4 12 25 38 19
Newcastle 22 3 9 10 24 44 18
Norwich 22 4 4 14 13 45 16
Watford 22 4 3 15 23 41 15
Burnley 20 1 11 8 17 28 14

___

Saturday, Feb. 5

Burnley 0, Watford 0

Tuesday, Feb. 8

West Ham 1, Watford 0

Newcastle 3, Everton 1

Burnley 1, Man United 1

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Norwich vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.

Man City vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12
Man United vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd

Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Burnley vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Man United vs. Brighton, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

West Ham vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 29 18 7 4 77 26 61
Blackburn 30 15 8 7 45 31 53
Bournemouth 28 15 7 6 44 24 52
QPR 28 15 6 7 44 31 51
Huddersfield 30 13 9 8 40 34 48
West Brom 29 12 9 8 34 24 45
Luton Town 29 12 9 8 41 33 45
Middlesbrough 28 13 6 9 32 26 45
Nottingham Forest 29 12 7 10 39 31 43
Stoke 29 12 6 11 36 30 42
Sheffield United 27 12 6 9 37 33 42
Coventry 28 11 8 9 36 32 41
Preston 30 10 11 9 34 35 41
Blackpool 30 11 8 11 33 35 41
Millwall 29 9 10 10 29 32 37
Swansea 29 9 8 12 29 38 35
Bristol City 30 9 7 14 39 54 34
Birmingham 30 8 9 13 33 46 33
Hull 30 9 5 16 26 35 32
Cardiff 28 8 5 15 31 48 29
Reading 28 8 4 16 33 55 22
Peterborough 27 5 5 17 23 55 20
Derby 30 9 12 9 31 31 18
Barnsley 29 2 8 19 18 45 14

___

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Millwall 0, Preston 0

Swansea 0, Luton Town 1

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1

Huddersfield 2, Derby 0

Friday, Feb. 4

Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 2

Saturday, Feb. 5

Blackpool 3, Bristol City 1

Hull 0, Preston 1

Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Millwall vs. QPR, 10 a.m. ppd

Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Swansea 1, Blackburn 0

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Coventry 1, Blackpool 1

Derby 3, Hull 1

Fulham 3, Millwall 0

Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1

Stoke 3, Swansea 0

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Cardiff vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Peterborough vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Fulham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rotherham 30 20 5 5 55 18 65
Wigan 27 17 5 5 48 26 56
Milton Keynes Dons 31 16 8 7 51 34 56
Sunderland 31 16 6 9 55 43 54
Oxford United 31 15 8 8 54 38 53
Wycombe 30 15 8 7 46 34 53
Sheffield Wednesday 30 14 10 6 42 32 52
Plymouth 29 14 8 7 51 36 50
Ipswich 31 13 8 10 49 38 47
Bolton 30 12 6 12 44 39 42
Portsmouth 29 11 8 10 34 31 41
Accrington Stanley 30 11 7 12 37 46 40
Charlton 30 11 6 13 40 37 39
Burton Albion 30 11 6 13 36 38 39
Cambridge United 30 9 10 11 38 43 37
Cheltenham 30 8 12 10 36 49 36
Lincoln 29 9 7 13 35 39 34
Shrewsbury 31 8 10 13 28 32 34
Fleetwood Town 30 7 11 12 44 51 32
AFC Wimbledon 30 6 12 12 36 46 30
Morecambe 31 7 8 16 42 60 29
Gillingham 31 5 10 16 25 52 25
Crewe 30 5 7 18 25 52 22
Doncaster 31 6 4 21 22 59 22

___

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Doncaster 0, Rotherham 5

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Morecambe 0

AFC Wimbledon 2, Cheltenham 2

Wigan 1, Oxford United 1

Gillingham 1, Crewe 0

Bolton 2, Cambridge United 0

Saturday, Feb. 5

Burton Albion 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd

Charlton 3, AFC Wimbledon 2

Ipswich 1, Gillingham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Lincoln 1

Morecambe 1, Bolton 1

Oxford United 3, Portsmouth 2

Rotherham 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Shrewsbury 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Sunderland 1, Doncaster 2

Tuesday, Feb. 8

AFC Wimbledon 0, Rotherham 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Oxford United 0

Cheltenham 2, Sunderland 1

Crewe 1, Plymouth 4

Doncaster 0, Ipswich 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1

Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0

Wycombe 0, Shrewsbury 0

Bolton 2, Charlton 1

Saturday, Feb. 12

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Rotherham, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Wigan vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Rotherham vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bolton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 29 19 8 2 60 23 65
Tranmere 30 16 7 7 33 20 55
Northampton 29 15 6 8 35 25 51
Sutton United 29 14 7 8 44 34 49
Mansfield Town 28 14 6 8 39 32 48
Exeter 28 12 11 5 40 27 47
Newport County 30 13 8 9 46 38 47
Port Vale 27 12 7 8 41 29 43
Swindon 29 11 10 8 43 38 43
Salford 30 11 8 11 33 29 41
Bradford 30 9 13 8 36 35 40
Crawley Town 29 11 7 11 37 40 40
Harrogate Town 28 10 7 11 41 41 37
Bristol Rovers 27 10 7 10 36 39 37
Hartlepool 28 9 7 12 28 38 34
Leyton Orient 28 7 12 9 38 27 33
Stevenage 31 7 11 13 30 46 32
Rochdale 27 6 12 9 32 35 30
Barrow 30 7 9 14 30 39 30
Colchester 29 7 9 13 26 39 30
Walsall 29 7 8 14 30 39 29
Carlisle 29 6 9 14 21 40 27
Oldham 28 6 7 15 25 43 25
Scunthorpe 30 4 10 16 22 50 22

___

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Bradford 1, Leyton Orient 1

Port Vale 1, Forest Green 1

Swindon 1, Crawley Town 1

Colchester 1, Rochdale 1

Tranmere 1, Stevenage 0

Northampton 0, Barrow 1

Harrogate Town 0, Mansfield Town 0

Salford 2, Carlisle 1

Saturday, Feb. 5

Harrogate Town 2, Bradford 0

Barrow 1, Tranmere 1

Crawley Town 2, Stevenage 2

Forest Green 2, Newport County 0

Leyton Orient 0, Colchester 1

Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd

Salford vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd

Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 1

Sutton United 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Swindon 1, Exeter 2

Walsall 0, Northampton 1

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Sutton United 0, Salford 0

Carlisle 1, Port Vale 3

Exeter 1, Leyton Orient 0

Forest Green 2, Rochdale 1

Harrogate Town 1, Crawley Town 3

Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 1

Northampton 1, Newport County 0

Oldham 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0

Stevenage 0, Bradford 1

Tranmere 3, Swindon 0

Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1

Saturday, Feb. 12

Barrow vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Northampton vs. Colchester, 9 a.m.

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.