|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|22
|18
|2
|2
|54
|13
|56
|Liverpool
|21
|13
|6
|2
|55
|18
|45
|Chelsea
|23
|12
|8
|3
|46
|18
|44
|West Ham
|22
|11
|4
|7
|41
|30
|37
|Tottenham
|19
|11
|3
|5
|26
|22
|36
|Arsenal
|20
|11
|2
|7
|33
|25
|35
|Man United
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|30
|35
|Wolverhampton
|20
|9
|4
|7
|17
|15
|31
|Brighton
|21
|6
|11
|4
|22
|22
|29
|Leicester
|19
|7
|4
|8
|33
|36
|25
|Crystal Palace
|21
|5
|9
|7
|30
|31
|24
|Southampton
|21
|5
|9
|7
|25
|33
|24
|Aston Villa
|20
|7
|2
|11
|27
|32
|23
|Brentford
|22
|6
|5
|11
|25
|36
|23
|Leeds
|20
|5
|7
|8
|24
|39
|22
|Everton
|19
|5
|4
|10
|24
|34
|19
|Watford
|19
|4
|2
|13
|23
|37
|14
|Norwich
|21
|3
|4
|14
|10
|45
|13
|Newcastle
|20
|1
|9
|10
|20
|43
|12
|Burnley
|17
|1
|8
|8
|16
|27
|11
