English Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|9
|5
|3
|1
|22
|10
|18
|Leicester
|8
|6
|0
|2
|18
|9
|18
|Tottenham
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|9
|17
|Liverpool
|8
|5
|2
|1
|18
|16
|17
|Southampton
|8
|5
|1
|2
|16
|12
|16
|Aston Villa
|7
|5
|0
|2
|18
|9
|15
|Everton
|8
|4
|1
|3
|16
|14
|13
|Crystal Palace
|8
|4
|1
|3
|12
|12
|13
|Wolverhampton
|8
|4
|1
|3
|8
|9
|13
|Man City
|7
|3
|3
|1
|10
|9
|12
|Arsenal
|8
|4
|0
|4
|9
|10
|12
|West Ham
|8
|3
|2
|3
|14
|10
|11
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|2
|4
|10
|15
|11
|Man United
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|14
|10
|Leeds
|8
|3
|1
|4
|14
|17
|10
|Brighton
|8
|1
|3
|4
|11
|14
|6
|Fulham
|8
|1
|1
|6
|7
|15
|4
|West Brom
|8
|0
|3
|5
|6
|17
|3
|Burnley
|7
|0
|2
|5
|3
|12
|2
|Sheffield United
|8
|0
|1
|7
|4
|14
|1
___
Newcastle 0, Chelsea 2
Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 1500 GMT
Tottenham vs. Man City, 1730 GMT
Man United vs. West Brom, 2000 GMT
Fulham vs. Everton, 1200 GMT
Sheffield United vs. West Ham, 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Arsenal, 1630 GMT
Liverpool vs. Leicester, 1915 GMT
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace, 1730 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 2000 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 2000 GMT
Brighton vs. Liverpool, 1230 GMT
Man City vs. Burnley, 1500 GMT
Everton vs. Leeds, 1730 GMT
West Brom vs. Sheffield United, 2000 GMT
Southampton vs. Man United, 1400 GMT
Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 1630 GMT
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 1915 GMT
Leicester vs. Fulham, 1730 GMT
West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|12
|6
|5
|1
|19
|11
|23
|Reading
|12
|7
|1
|4
|19
|16
|22
|Watford
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|9
|21
|Norwich
|11
|6
|3
|2
|13
|8
|21
|Bristol City
|11
|6
|2
|3
|15
|11
|20
|Swansea
|11
|5
|4
|2
|13
|7
|19
|Middlesbrough
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|5
|18
|Stoke
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|12
|18
|Millwall
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|8
|17
|Luton Town
|11
|5
|2
|4
|9
|11
|17
|Brentford
|11
|4
|4
|3
|17
|12
|16
|Blackburn
|11
|4
|2
|5
|21
|14
|14
|Huddersfield
|11
|4
|2
|5
|12
|13
|14
|Birmingham
|12
|3
|5
|4
|9
|11
|14
|Preston
|11
|4
|1
|6
|15
|14
|13
|Cardiff
|11
|3
|4
|4
|12
|11
|13
|Barnsley
|11
|3
|4
|4
|12
|13
|13
|QPR
|11
|3
|4
|4
|11
|15
|13
|Rotherham
|11
|3
|3
|5
|10
|12
|12
|Nottingham Forest
|11
|3
|3
|5
|9
|12
|12
|Coventry
|12
|2
|3
|7
|12
|23
|9
|Wycombe
|11
|2
|1
|8
|6
|19
|7
|Sheffield Wednesday
|11
|3
|3
|5
|6
|10
|6
|Derby
|11
|1
|3
|7
|5
|16
|6
___
Coventry 0, Birmingham 0
Bournemouth 4, Reading 2
Barnsley vs. Nottingham Forest, 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Derby, 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Norwich, 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Cardiff, 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Watford, 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Brentford, 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Birmingham, 1900 GMT
QPR vs. Rotherham, 1900 GMT
Stoke vs. Norwich, 1900 GMT
Wycombe vs. Huddersfield, 1900 GMT
Barnsley vs. Brentford, 1945 GMT
Preston vs. Blackburn, 1945 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2000 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Derby, 1900 GMT
Millwall vs. Reading, 1900 GMT
Bristol City vs. Watford, 1945 GMT
Coventry vs. Cardiff, 1945 GMT
Swansea vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. QPR, 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Bristol City, 1230 GMT
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Barnsley, 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Middlesbrough, 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Coventry, 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Bournemouth, 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Preston, 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 1200 GMT
Birmingham vs. Barnsley, 1945 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Preston, 1945 GMT
Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 1945 GMT
Derby vs. Coventry, 1945 GMT
QPR vs. Bristol City, 1945 GMT
Rotherham vs. Brentford, 1945 GMT
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Norwich, 1945 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 1945 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Watford, 1945 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Reading, 1945 GMT
Wycombe vs. Stoke, 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Peterborough
|12
|8
|1
|3
|21
|11
|25
|Hull
|11
|8
|0
|3
|18
|9
|24
|Charlton
|11
|7
|2
|2
|15
|8
|23
|Ipswich
|11
|7
|1
|3
|17
|9
|22
|Lincoln
|11
|7
|1
|3
|15
|9
|22
|Portsmouth
|12
|6
|3
|3
|21
|12
|21
|Sunderland
|11
|6
|3
|2
|15
|9
|21
|Fleetwood Town
|12
|6
|1
|5
|19
|12
|19
|Plymouth
|11
|5
|4
|2
|19
|15
|19
|Accrington Stanley
|9
|6
|0
|3
|13
|10
|18
|Doncaster
|10
|5
|2
|3
|18
|11
|17
|Crewe
|12
|5
|1
|6
|12
|9
|16
|AFC Wimbledon
|11
|3
|5
|3
|14
|14
|14
|Gillingham
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|16
|14
|Milton Keynes Dons
|12
|3
|4
|5
|13
|14
|13
|Blackpool
|11
|4
|1
|6
|10
|14
|13
|Rochdale
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|18
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|19
|12
|Northampton
|12
|3
|2
|7
|10
|21
|11
|Swindon
|11
|3
|1
|7
|16
|24
|10
|Oxford United
|10
|3
|0
|7
|11
|19
|9
|Shrewsbury
|11
|1
|5
|5
|10
|17
|8
|Burton Albion
|12
|1
|4
|7
|13
|23
|7
|Wigan
|11
|2
|1
|8
|8
|18
|7
___
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT ppd
Bristol Rovers 1, Fleetwood Town 4
Charlton vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT ppd
Crewe 2, Peterborough 0
Hull 2, Burton Albion 0
Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 1500 GMT ppd
Northampton 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT ppd
Shrewsbury 3, Swindon 3
Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Plymouth 2, Portsmouth 2
Oxford United 0, Crewe 2
Swindon 0, Accrington Stanley 3
Gillingham 1, Charlton 1
Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Sunderland, 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Hull, 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1800 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe, 1900 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Charlton, 1900 GMT
Ipswich vs. Hull, 1900 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 1900 GMT
Peterborough vs. Plymouth, 1900 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 1900 GMT
Rochdale vs. Northampton, 1900 GMT
Swindon vs. Lincoln, 1900 GMT
Wigan vs. Bristol Rovers, 1900 GMT
Doncaster vs. Blackpool, 1900 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Sunderland, 1945 GMT
Ipswich vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Peterborough, 1800 GMT
Blackpool vs. Portsmouth, 1900 GMT
Crewe vs. Swindon, 1900 GMT
Lincoln vs. Wigan, 1900 GMT
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 1900 GMT
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion, 1900 GMT
Northampton vs. Fleetwood Town, 1945 GMT
Plymouth vs. Rochdale, 1945 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Gillingham, 1900 GMT
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1900 GMT
Hull vs. Doncaster, 1900 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Newport County
|11
|8
|1
|2
|19
|10
|25
|Cambridge United
|12
|7
|3
|2
|25
|9
|24
|Cheltenham
|12
|7
|1
|4
|18
|11
|22
|Exeter
|12
|5
|6
|1
|19
|14
|21
|Forest Green
|12
|6
|3
|3
|16
|11
|21
|Colchester
|12
|5
|5
|2
|19
|14
|20
|Carlisle
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|14
|20
|Port Vale
|12
|6
|1
|5
|15
|12
|19
|Crawley Town
|12
|5
|3
|4
|18
|13
|18
|Morecambe
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|22
|18
|Salford
|11
|4
|4
|3
|16
|10
|16
|Harrogate Town
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|11
|16
|Walsall
|12
|3
|7
|2
|12
|12
|16
|Leyton Orient
|12
|4
|3
|5
|17
|15
|15
|Tranmere
|12
|4
|3
|5
|11
|15
|15
|Bradford
|11
|3
|4
|4
|13
|13
|13
|Bolton
|12
|3
|4
|5
|11
|17
|13
|Barrow
|12
|2
|6
|4
|15
|16
|12
|Grimsby Town
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|12
|12
|Mansfield Town
|13
|1
|8
|4
|13
|18
|11
|Oldham
|12
|3
|2
|7
|15
|23
|11
|Scunthorpe
|10
|3
|1
|6
|7
|17
|10
|Stevenage
|12
|1
|5
|6
|7
|12
|8
|Southend
|12
|1
|2
|9
|6
|25
|5
___
Bolton 2, Salford 0
Bradford 2, Exeter 2
Cambridge United 1, Barrow 1
Carlisle 1, Cheltenham 2
Colchester 2, Leyton Orient 1
Forest Green 1, Mansfield Town 2
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 1500 GMT ppd
Harrogate Town 1, Crawley Town 1
Morecambe 1, Stevenage 1
Oldham 0, Scunthorpe 2
Port Vale 3, Tranmere 4
Walsall 0, Southend 1
Port Vale 0, Scunthorpe 1
Mansfield Town 1, Colchester 1
Crawley Town vs. Carlisle, 1330 GMT
Barrow vs. Forest Green, 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Walsall, 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Oldham, 1500 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Harrogate Town, 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Port Vale, 1500 GMT
Salford vs. Bradford, 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Morecambe, 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Cambridge United, 1500 GMT ppd
Stevenage vs. Bolton, 1500 GMT
Tranmere vs. Grimsby Town, 1500 GMT
Barrow vs. Oldham, 1900 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 1900 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 1900 GMT
Exeter vs. Colchester, 1900 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Bradford, 1900 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Harrogate Town, 1900 GMT
Newport County vs. Walsall, 1900 GMT
Salford vs. Morecambe, 1900 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Bolton, 1900 GMT
Southend vs. Forest Green, 1900 GMT
Stevenage vs. Port Vale, 1900 GMT
Tranmere vs. Carlisle, 1945 GMT
Port Vale vs. Leyton Orient, 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Southend, 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Cheltenham, 1945 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Mansfield Town, 1945 GMT
Carlisle vs. Salford, 1945 GMT
Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 1945 GMT
Forest Green vs. Newport County, 1945 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Exeter, 1945 GMT
Harrogate Town vs. Scunthorpe, 1945 GMT
Morecambe vs. Barrow, 1945 GMT
Oldham vs. Tranmere, 1945 GMT
Walsall vs. Stevenage, 1945 GMT