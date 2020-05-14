https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/English-Standings-15269697.php
English Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|29
|27
|1
|1
|66
|21
|82
|Man City
|28
|18
|3
|7
|68
|31
|57
|Leicester
|29
|16
|5
|8
|58
|28
|53
|Chelsea
|29
|14
|6
|9
|51
|39
|48
|Man United
|29
|12
|9
|8
|44
|30
|45
|Wolverhampton
|29
|10
|13
|6
|41
|34
|43
|Sheffield United
|28
|11
|10
|7
|30
|25
|43
|Tottenham
|29
|11
|8
|10
|47
|40
|41
|Arsenal
|28
|9
|13
|6
|40
|36
|40
|Burnley
|29
|11
|6
|12
|34
|40
|39
|Crystal Palace
|29
|10
|9
|10
|26
|32
|39
|Everton
|29
|10
|7
|12
|37
|46
|37
|Newcastle
|29
|9
|8
|12
|25
|41
|35
|Southampton
|29
|10
|4
|15
|35
|52
|34
|Brighton
|29
|6
|11
|12
|32
|40
|29
|West Ham
|29
|7
|6
|16
|35
|50
|27
|Watford
|29
|6
|9
|14
|27
|44
|27
|Bournemouth
|29
|7
|6
|16
|29
|47
|27
|Aston Villa
|28
|7
|4
|17
|34
|56
|25
|Norwich
|29
|5
|6
|18
|25
|52
|21
___
Sheffield United vs. Everton ppd.
Tottenham vs. Leicester ppd.
Watford vs. Man City ppd.
Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace ppd.
Norwich vs. Burnley ppd.
Man United vs. West Ham ppd.
Liverpool vs. Chelsea ppd.
Brighton vs. Newcastle ppd.
Bournemouth vs. Southampton ppd.
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal ppd.
Southampton vs. Sheffield United ppd.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool ppd.
Man City vs. Norwich ppd.
Leicester vs. Man United ppd.
Everton vs. Bournemouth ppd.
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham ppd.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton ppd.
Burnley vs. Brighton ppd.
Arsenal vs. Watford ppd.
West Ham vs. Aston Villa ppd.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|37
|21
|8
|8
|56
|30
|71
|West Brom
|37
|19
|13
|5
|64
|37
|70
|Fulham
|37
|18
|10
|9
|52
|38
|64
|Brentford
|37
|17
|9
|11
|64
|33
|60
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|16
|12
|9
|48
|38
|60
|Preston
|37
|16
|8
|13
|50
|45
|56
|Bristol City
|37
|15
|10
|12
|51
|53
|55
|Millwall
|37
|13
|15
|9
|44
|40
|54
|Cardiff
|37
|13
|15
|9
|52
|50
|54
|Blackburn
|37
|14
|11
|12
|52
|45
|53
|Swansea
|37
|13
|14
|10
|46
|45
|53
|Derby
|37
|13
|12
|12
|49
|49
|51
|QPR
|37
|14
|8
|15
|58
|62
|50
|Reading
|37
|13
|9
|15
|46
|42
|48
|Sheffield Wednesday
|37
|13
|9
|15
|46
|49
|48
|Birmingham
|37
|12
|11
|14
|48
|57
|47
|Stoke
|37
|12
|6
|19
|49
|55
|42
|Huddersfield
|37
|11
|9
|17
|45
|58
|42
|Middlesbrough
|37
|9
|14
|14
|37
|47
|41
|Wigan
|37
|10
|11
|16
|38
|50
|41
|Hull
|37
|11
|8
|18
|49
|63
|41
|Charlton
|37
|10
|9
|18
|44
|54
|39
|Luton Town
|37
|10
|5
|22
|43
|71
|35
|Barnsley
|37
|8
|10
|19
|42
|62
|34
___
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Coventry
|34
|18
|13
|3
|48
|30
|67
|Rotherham
|35
|18
|8
|9
|61
|38
|62
|Oxford United
|35
|17
|9
|9
|61
|37
|60
|Portsmouth
|35
|17
|9
|9
|53
|36
|60
|Fleetwood Town
|35
|16
|12
|7
|51
|38
|60
|Peterborough
|35
|17
|8
|10
|68
|40
|59
|Sunderland
|36
|16
|11
|9
|48
|32
|59
|Wycombe
|34
|17
|8
|9
|45
|40
|59
|Doncaster
|34
|15
|9
|10
|51
|33
|54
|Ipswich
|36
|14
|10
|12
|46
|36
|52
|Gillingham
|35
|12
|15
|8
|42
|34
|51
|Burton Albion
|35
|12
|12
|11
|50
|50
|48
|Blackpool
|35
|11
|12
|12
|44
|43
|45
|Bristol Rovers
|35
|12
|9
|14
|38
|49
|45
|Lincoln
|35
|12
|6
|17
|44
|46
|42
|Shrewsbury
|34
|10
|11
|13
|31
|42
|41
|Accrington Stanley
|35
|10
|10
|15
|47
|53
|40
|Milton Keynes Dons
|35
|10
|7
|18
|36
|47
|37
|Rochdale
|34
|10
|6
|18
|39
|57
|36
|AFC Wimbledon
|35
|8
|11
|16
|39
|52
|35
|Tranmere
|34
|8
|8
|18
|36
|60
|32
|Southend
|35
|4
|7
|24
|39
|85
|19
|Bolton
|34
|5
|11
|18
|27
|66
|14
___
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Crewe
|37
|20
|9
|8
|67
|43
|69
|Swindon
|36
|21
|6
|9
|62
|39
|69
|Plymouth
|37
|20
|8
|9
|61
|39
|68
|Exeter
|37
|18
|11
|8
|53
|43
|65
|Cheltenham
|36
|17
|13
|6
|52
|27
|64
|Colchester
|37
|15
|13
|9
|52
|37
|58
|Northampton
|37
|17
|7
|13
|54
|40
|58
|Port Vale
|37
|14
|15
|8
|50
|44
|57
|Bradford
|37
|14
|12
|11
|44
|40
|54
|Salford
|37
|13
|11
|13
|49
|46
|50
|Forest Green
|36
|13
|10
|13
|43
|40
|49
|Crawley Town
|37
|11
|15
|11
|51
|47
|48
|Grimsby Town
|37
|12
|11
|14
|45
|51
|47
|Walsall
|36
|13
|8
|15
|40
|49
|47
|Newport County
|36
|12
|10
|14
|32
|39
|46
|Cambridge United
|37
|12
|9
|16
|40
|48
|45
|Leyton Orient
|36
|10
|12
|14
|47
|55
|42
|Carlisle
|37
|10
|12
|15
|39
|56
|42
|Oldham
|37
|9
|14
|14
|44
|57
|41
|Scunthorpe
|37
|10
|10
|17
|44
|56
|40
|Mansfield Town
|36
|9
|11
|16
|48
|55
|38
|Morecambe
|37
|7
|11
|19
|35
|60
|32
|Macclesfield
|37
|7
|15
|15
|32
|47
|30
|Stevenage
|36
|3
|13
|20
|24
|50
|22
___
