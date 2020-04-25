English Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|29
|27
|1
|1
|66
|21
|82
|Man City
|28
|18
|3
|7
|68
|31
|57
|Leicester
|29
|16
|5
|8
|58
|28
|53
|Chelsea
|29
|14
|6
|9
|51
|39
|48
|Man United
|29
|12
|9
|8
|44
|30
|45
|Wolverhampton
|29
|10
|13
|6
|41
|34
|43
|Sheffield United
|28
|11
|10
|7
|30
|25
|43
|Tottenham
|29
|11
|8
|10
|47
|40
|41
|Arsenal
|28
|9
|13
|6
|40
|36
|40
|Burnley
|29
|11
|6
|12
|34
|40
|39
|Crystal Palace
|29
|10
|9
|10
|26
|32
|39
|Everton
|29
|10
|7
|12
|37
|46
|37
|Newcastle
|29
|9
|8
|12
|25
|41
|35
|Southampton
|29
|10
|4
|15
|35
|52
|34
|Brighton
|29
|6
|11
|12
|32
|40
|29
|West Ham
|29
|7
|6
|16
|35
|50
|27
|Watford
|29
|6
|9
|14
|27
|44
|27
|Bournemouth
|29
|7
|6
|16
|29
|47
|27
|Aston Villa
|28
|7
|4
|17
|34
|56
|25
|Norwich
|29
|5
|6
|18
|25
|52
|21
___
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea ppd.
West Ham vs. Burnley ppd.
Watford vs. Norwich ppd.
Man City vs. Newcastle ppd.
Everton vs. Southampton ppd.
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham ppd.
Arsenal vs. Leicester ppd.
Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton ppd.
Aston Villa vs. Man United ppd.
Brighton vs. Liverpool ppd.
Liverpool vs. Burnley ppd.
Wolverhampton vs. Everton ppd.
Watford vs. Newcastle ppd.
Norwich vs. West Ham ppd.
Man United vs. Southampton ppd.
Bournemouth vs. Leicester ppd.
Brighton vs. Man City ppd.
Sheffield United vs. Chelsea ppd.
Tottenham vs. Arsenal ppd.
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace ppd.
Man City vs. Bournemouth ppd.
Newcastle vs. Tottenham ppd.
Southampton vs. Brighton ppd.
West Ham vs. Watford ppd.
Leicester vs. Sheffield United ppd.
Everton vs. Aston Villa ppd.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United ppd.
Chelsea vs. Norwich ppd.
Burnley vs. Wolverhampton ppd.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool ppd.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|37
|21
|8
|8
|56
|30
|71
|West Brom
|37
|19
|13
|5
|64
|37
|70
|Fulham
|37
|18
|10
|9
|52
|38
|64
|Brentford
|37
|17
|9
|11
|64
|33
|60
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|16
|12
|9
|48
|38
|60
|Preston
|37
|16
|8
|13
|50
|45
|56
|Bristol City
|37
|15
|10
|12
|51
|53
|55
|Millwall
|37
|13
|15
|9
|44
|40
|54
|Cardiff
|37
|13
|15
|9
|52
|50
|54
|Blackburn
|37
|14
|11
|12
|52
|45
|53
|Swansea
|37
|13
|14
|10
|46
|45
|53
|Derby
|37
|13
|12
|12
|49
|49
|51
|QPR
|37
|14
|8
|15
|58
|62
|50
|Reading
|37
|13
|9
|15
|46
|42
|48
|Sheffield Wednesday
|37
|13
|9
|15
|46
|49
|48
|Birmingham
|37
|12
|11
|14
|48
|57
|47
|Stoke
|37
|12
|6
|19
|49
|55
|42
|Huddersfield
|37
|11
|9
|17
|45
|58
|42
|Middlesbrough
|37
|9
|14
|14
|37
|47
|41
|Wigan
|37
|10
|11
|16
|38
|50
|41
|Hull
|37
|11
|8
|18
|49
|63
|41
|Charlton
|37
|10
|9
|18
|44
|54
|39
|Luton Town
|37
|10
|5
|22
|43
|71
|35
|Barnsley
|37
|8
|10
|19
|42
|62
|34
___
Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea ppd.
Reading vs. Middlesbrough ppd.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield ppd.
West Brom vs. Fulham ppd.
Wigan vs. Hull ppd.
Millwall vs. Blackburn ppd.
Luton Town vs. QPR ppd.
Leeds vs. Barnsley ppd.
Cardiff vs. Derby ppd.
Bristol City vs. Stoke ppd.
Brentford vs. Preston ppd.
Birmingham vs. Charlton ppd.
Derby vs. Leeds ppd.
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff ppd.
Preston vs. Birmingham ppd.
QPR vs. Millwall ppd.
Stoke vs. Brentford ppd.
Swansea vs. Bristol City ppd.
Hull vs. Luton Town ppd.
Huddersfield vs. West Brom ppd.
Barnsley vs. Nottingham Forest ppd.
Blackburn vs. Reading ppd.
Charlton vs. Wigan ppd.
Fulham vs. Sheffield Wednesday ppd.
West Brom vs. QPR ppd.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough ppd.
Reading vs. Swansea ppd.
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke ppd.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield ppd.
Luton Town vs. Blackburn ppd.
Leeds vs. Charlton ppd.
Cardiff vs. Hull ppd.
Bristol City vs. Preston ppd.
Brentford vs. Barnsley ppd.
Birmingham vs. Derby ppd.
Wigan vs. Fulham ppd.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Coventry
|34
|18
|13
|3
|48
|30
|67
|Rotherham
|35
|18
|8
|9
|61
|38
|62
|Oxford United
|35
|17
|9
|9
|61
|37
|60
|Portsmouth
|35
|17
|9
|9
|53
|36
|60
|Fleetwood Town
|35
|16
|12
|7
|51
|38
|60
|Peterborough
|35
|17
|8
|10
|68
|40
|59
|Sunderland
|36
|16
|11
|9
|48
|32
|59
|Wycombe
|34
|17
|8
|9
|45
|40
|59
|Doncaster
|34
|15
|9
|10
|51
|33
|54
|Ipswich
|36
|14
|10
|12
|46
|36
|52
|Gillingham
|35
|12
|15
|8
|42
|34
|51
|Burton Albion
|35
|12
|12
|11
|50
|50
|48
|Blackpool
|35
|11
|12
|12
|44
|43
|45
|Bristol Rovers
|35
|12
|9
|14
|38
|49
|45
|Lincoln
|35
|12
|6
|17
|44
|46
|42
|Shrewsbury
|34
|10
|11
|13
|31
|42
|41
|Accrington Stanley
|35
|10
|10
|15
|47
|53
|40
|Milton Keynes Dons
|35
|10
|7
|18
|36
|47
|37
|Rochdale
|34
|10
|6
|18
|39
|57
|36
|AFC Wimbledon
|35
|8
|11
|16
|39
|52
|35
|Tranmere
|34
|8
|8
|18
|36
|60
|32
|Southend
|35
|4
|7
|24
|39
|85
|19
|Bolton
|34
|5
|11
|18
|27
|66
|14
___
Lincoln vs. Wycombe ppd.
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town ppd.
Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury ppd.
Rotherham vs. Doncaster ppd.
Southend vs. Portsmouth ppd.
Ipswich vs. Rochdale ppd.
Gillingham vs. Tranmere ppd.
Burton Albion vs. Sunderland ppd.
Blackpool vs. Coventry ppd.
Accrington Stanley vs. Bristol Rovers ppd.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Milton Keynes Dons ppd.
Shrewsbury vs. Bolton ppd.
Rochdale vs. Peterborough ppd.
Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon ppd.
Sunderland vs. Accrington Stanley ppd.
Tranmere vs. Oxford United ppd.
Wycombe vs. Gillingham ppd.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackpool ppd.
Bolton vs. Rotherham ppd.
Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln ppd.
Coventry vs. Burton Albion ppd.
Doncaster vs. Ipswich ppd.
Fleetwood Town vs. Southend ppd.
Rotherham vs. Sunderland ppd.
Peterborough vs. Tranmere ppd.
Oxford United vs. Bolton ppd.
Lincoln vs. Rochdale ppd.
Ipswich vs. Milton Keynes Dons ppd.
Gillingham vs. Bristol Rovers ppd.
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth ppd.
Blackpool vs. Doncaster ppd.
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe ppd.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Coventry ppd.
Southend vs. Shrewsbury ppd.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Crewe
|37
|20
|9
|8
|67
|43
|69
|Swindon
|36
|21
|6
|9
|62
|39
|69
|Plymouth
|37
|20
|8
|9
|61
|39
|68
|Exeter
|37
|18
|11
|8
|53
|43
|65
|Cheltenham
|36
|17
|13
|6
|52
|27
|64
|Colchester
|37
|15
|13
|9
|52
|37
|58
|Northampton
|37
|17
|7
|13
|54
|40
|58
|Port Vale
|37
|14
|15
|8
|50
|44
|57
|Bradford
|37
|14
|12
|11
|44
|40
|54
|Salford
|37
|13
|11
|13
|49
|46
|50
|Forest Green
|36
|13
|10
|13
|43
|40
|49
|Crawley Town
|37
|11
|15
|11
|51
|47
|48
|Grimsby Town
|37
|12
|11
|14
|45
|51
|47
|Walsall
|36
|13
|8
|15
|40
|49
|47
|Newport County
|36
|12
|10
|14
|32
|39
|46
|Cambridge United
|37
|12
|9
|16
|40
|48
|45
|Leyton Orient
|36
|10
|12
|14
|47
|55
|42
|Carlisle
|37
|10
|12
|15
|39
|56
|42
|Oldham
|37
|9
|14
|14
|44
|57
|41
|Scunthorpe
|37
|10
|10
|17
|44
|56
|40
|Mansfield Town
|36
|9
|11
|16
|48
|55
|38
|Morecambe
|37
|7
|11
|19
|35
|60
|32
|Macclesfield
|37
|7
|15
|15
|32
|47
|30
|Stevenage
|36
|3
|13
|20
|24
|50
|22
___
Salford vs. Morecambe ppd.
Scunthorpe vs. Mansfield Town ppd.
Stevenage vs. Cheltenham ppd.
Swindon vs. Leyton Orient ppd.
Walsall vs. Colchester ppd.
Port Vale vs. Newport County ppd.
Oldham vs. Plymouth ppd.
Crawley Town vs. Macclesfield ppd.
Crewe vs. Grimsby Town ppd.
Exeter vs. Carlisle ppd.
Forest Green vs. Cambridge United ppd.
Northampton vs. Bradford ppd.
Newport County vs. Northampton ppd.
Morecambe vs. Scunthorpe ppd.
Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town ppd.
Macclesfield vs. Swindon ppd.
Leyton Orient vs. Exeter ppd.
Grimsby Town vs. Oldham ppd.
Colchester vs. Forest Green ppd.
Cheltenham vs. Salford ppd.
Carlisle vs. Stevenage ppd.
Cambridge United vs. Crewe ppd.
Bradford vs. Walsall ppd.
Plymouth vs. Port Vale ppd.