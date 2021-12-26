English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Saturday's Matches

Man United vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd

West Ham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. ppd

Leeds 1, Arsenal 4

Sunday's Matches

Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m. ppd

Newcastle 0, Man City 4

Wolverhampton 0, Chelsea 0

Tottenham 2, Liverpool 2

Sunday's Matches

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City 6, Leicester 3

Norwich 0, Arsenal 5

Tottenham 3, Crystal Palace 0

West Ham 2, Southampton 3

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Brighton vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.

Monday's Match

Newcastle vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

Brentford vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday's Matches

Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m.

Man United vs. Burnley, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Leicester vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

Saturday's Matches

Cardiff vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Middlesbrough 1, Bournemouth 0

Blackburn 4, Birmingham 0

Blackpool 3, Peterborough 1

Bristol City 2, Huddersfield 3

Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m. ppd

Nottingham Forest 2, Hull 1

QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday's Match

Fulham 0, Sheffield United 1

Sunday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield 3, Blackpool 2

Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. ppd

Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd

Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd

Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd

Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday's Matches

Derby vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2 p.m. ppd

Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Bristol City vs. Millwall, 8 a.m.

Birmingham vs. QPR, 9 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 9 a.m.

West Brom vs. Cardiff, 9 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd

Cambridge United 0, Rotherham 1

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Ipswich 1, Sunderland 1

Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd

Morecambe 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Oxford United 2, Wigan 3

Plymouth 1, Charlton 0

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Shrewsbury 3, Cheltenham 1

Sunday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Accrington Stanley 1, Rotherham 0

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 2

Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 3

Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday's Match

Doncaster vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Ipswich vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday's Matches

Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Burton Albion vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 8 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Monday's Match

Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd

Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. ppd

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. ppd

Rochdale 3, Newport County 0

Salford 1, Stevenage 0

Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd

Sutton United 1, Harrogate Town 0

Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd

Tranmere 1, Leyton Orient 0

Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday's Match

Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m. ppd

Sunday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m. ppd

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd

Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. ppd

Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd

Oldham 1, Scunthorpe 3

Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Tranmere 2, Barrow 0

Mansfield Town 3, Hartlepool 2

Wednesday's Matches

Barrow vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Barrow vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Match

Stockport County vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Tuesday's Matches

Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Sunday's Matches

Halifax Town vs. Grimsby Town, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Aldershot 1, Woking 1

Barnet vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd

Dover Athletic 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2

Kings Lynn vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd

Stockport County 5, Altrincham 1

Torquay United 3, Yeovil 0

Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m. ppd

Weymouth vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. ppd

Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd

Bromley vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m. ppd

Chesterfield vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m. ppd

Maidenhead United vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Saturday's Match

Chesterfield vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.