Sports

English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Man City 2, West Ham 1

West Brom 1, Brighton 0

Leeds 0, Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 1, Wolverhampton 1

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 0

Leicester 1, Arsenal 3

Tottenham 4, Burnley 0

Chelsea 0, Man United 0

Sheffield United 0, Liverpool 2

Monday's Match

Everton 1, Southampton 0

Tuesday's Match

Man City 4, Wolverhampton 1

Wednesday's Matches

Burnley 1, Leicester 1

Sheffield United 1, Aston Villa 0

Crystal Palace 0, Man United 0

Thursday's Matches

West Brom 0, Everton 1

Fulham 0, Tottenham 1

Liverpool 0, Chelsea 1

Saturday's Matches
Burnley 1, Arsenal 1

Sheffield United vs. Southampton

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton

Brighton vs. Leicester

Sunday's Matches

West Brom vs. Newcastle

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Man City vs. Man United

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace

Monday's Matches

Chelsea vs. Everton

West Ham vs. Leeds

Wednesday's Match

Man City vs. Southampton

Friday's Match

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa

Saturday's Matches

Leeds vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. West Brom

Everton vs. Burnley

Fulham vs. Man City

Sunday's Matches

Southampton vs. Brighton

Leicester vs. Sheffield United

Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Man United vs. West Ham

Monday's Match

Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool

England Championship Friday's Match

Derby 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth 1, Watford 0

Barnsley 2, Millwall 1

Birmingham 2, QPR 1

Blackburn 1, Coventry 1

Brentford 2, Stoke 1

Luton Town 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Middlesbrough 1, Cardiff 1

Preston 3, Huddersfield 0

Rotherham 0, Reading 1

Swansea 1, Bristol City 3

Sunday's Match

Wycombe 0, Norwich 2

Tuesday's Matches

Cardiff 4, Derby 0

Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 2

Huddersfield 1, Birmingham 1

Millwall 2, Preston 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Luton Town 1

Reading 1, Blackburn 0

Wednesday's Matches

Norwich 1, Brentford 0

QPR 1, Barnsley 3

Watford 2, Wycombe 0

Bristol City 1, Bournemouth 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Rotherham 2

Stoke 1, Swansea 2

Friday's Match

Huddersfield 0, Cardiff 0

Saturday's Matches

Watford 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Barnsley vs. Birmingham

Brentford vs. Rotherham

Bristol City vs. QPR

Coventry vs. Derby

Millwall vs. Blackburn

Norwich vs. Luton Town

Preston vs. Bournemouth

Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke vs. Wycombe

Swansea vs. Middlesbrough

Tuesday's Matches

Blackburn vs. Swansea

QPR vs. Wycombe

Luton Town vs. Rotherham

Wednesday's Match

Barnsley vs. Derby

Friday's Match

Blackburn vs. Brentford

Saturday's Matches

Luton Town vs. Swansea

Birmingham vs. Bristol City

Bournemouth vs. Barnsley

Cardiff vs. Watford

Derby vs. Millwall

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke

Nottingham Forest vs. Reading

QPR vs. Huddersfield

Rotherham vs. Coventry

Wycombe vs. Preston

Sunday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Norwich

Tuesday's Matches

Cardiff vs. Stoke

Derby vs. Brentford

Luton Town vs. Coventry

Middlesbrough vs. Preston

Rotherham vs. Watford

Bournemouth vs. Swansea

Wednesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest vs. Norwich

QPR vs. Millwall

Wycombe vs. Barnsley

Birmingham vs. Reading

Blackburn vs. Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield

England League One Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 0, Hull 3

Bristol Rovers 2, Shrewsbury 1

Charlton 0, Blackpool 3

Crewe 2, Sunderland 2

Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Ipswich 2, Doncaster 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 1

Peterborough 2, Wigan 1

Plymouth 4, Lincoln 3

Portsmouth 1, Gillingham 1

Rochdale 0, Burton Albion 2

Swindon 2, Northampton 1

Tuesday's Matches

Gillingham 3, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wigan 0, Charlton 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Ipswich 2

Blackpool 1, Crewe 1

Burton Albion 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Hull 2, Rochdale 0

Lincoln 1, Fleetwood Town 2

Northampton 2, Plymouth 0

Oxford United 0, Peterborough 0

Shrewsbury 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Sunderland 1, Swindon 0

Doncaster 2, Portsmouth 1

Saturday's Matches

Gillingham 3, Ipswich 1

Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon

Blackpool vs. AFC Wimbledon

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough

Doncaster vs. Plymouth

Hull vs. Bristol Rovers

Lincoln vs. Crewe

Northampton vs. Portsmouth

Oxford United vs. Charlton

Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town

Sunderland vs. Rochdale

Wigan vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Tuesday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Burton Albion

Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley

Charlton vs. Northampton

Crewe vs. Doncaster

Ipswich vs. Lincoln

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackpool

Peterborough vs. Hull

Plymouth vs. Wigan

Rochdale vs. Shrewsbury

Swindon vs. Oxford United

Fleetwood Town vs. Gillingham

Portsmouth vs. Sunderland

Saturday's Matches

Swindon vs. Gillingham

Blackpool vs. Fleetwood Town

Bristol Rovers vs. AFC Wimbledon

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury

Crewe vs. Burton Albion

Doncaster vs. Northampton

Hull vs. Oxford United

Ipswich vs. Plymouth

Lincoln vs. Rochdale

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Accrington Stanley

Tuesday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth

Peterborough vs. Portsmouth

Oxford United vs. Doncaster

Lincoln vs. Gillingham

Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers

Blackpool vs. Burton Albion

Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich

Wednesday's Match

Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland

England League Two Saturday's Matches

Crawley Town 2, Exeter 0

Bolton 1, Barrow 0

Carlisle 1, Oldham 3

Harrogate Town 1, Grimsby Town 0

Leyton Orient 1, Tranmere 3

Mansfield Town 1, Morecambe 0

Newport County 0, Stevenage 0

Scunthorpe 0, Cheltenham 2

Southend 0, Salford 0

Walsall 1, Bradford 2

Port Vale 0, Cambridge United 1

Forest Green 3, Colchester 0

Tuesday's Matches

Morecambe 3, Crawley Town 1

Barrow 0, Harrogate Town 1

Bradford 1, Mansfield Town 0

Cambridge United 0, Scunthorpe 1

Cheltenham 1, Southend 0

Colchester 2, Carlisle 1

Exeter 0, Walsall 0

Grimsby Town 0, Leyton Orient 1

Oldham 0, Bolton 2

Salford 1, Port Vale 0

Stevenage 3, Forest Green 0

Tranmere 1, Newport County 0

Saturday's Matches

Exeter 4, Leyton Orient 0

Barrow vs. Mansfield Town

Bradford vs. Bolton

Cambridge United vs. Walsall

Cheltenham vs. Port Vale

Colchester vs. Newport County

Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green

Morecambe vs. Carlisle

Oldham vs. Southend

Salford vs. Scunthorpe

Stevenage vs. Harrogate Town

Tranmere vs. Crawley Town

Tuesday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town

Crawley Town vs. Salford

Forest Green vs. Morecambe

Harrogate Town vs. Colchester

Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage

Mansfield Town vs. Cheltenham

Newport County vs. Bradford

Port Vale vs. Oldham

Scunthorpe vs. Exeter

Southend vs. Tranmere

Bolton vs. Cambridge United

Friday's Match

Walsall vs. Barrow

Saturday's Matches

Leyton Orient vs. Scunthorpe

Carlisle vs. Bradford

Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town

Exeter vs. Cheltenham

Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town

Morecambe vs. Newport County

Oldham vs. Cambridge United

Port Vale vs. Bolton

Southend vs. Stevenage

Grimsby Town vs. Colchester

Tuesday's Matches

Crawley Town vs. Walsall

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle

Cheltenham vs. Barrow

Port Vale vs. Newport County

Salford vs. Colchester

Scunthorpe vs. Oldham

Wednesday's Match

Grimsby Town vs. Tranmere

England National League Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Eastleigh

Boreham Wood 2, Solihull Moors 2

Bromley 3, Altrincham 1

Dover Athletic vs. Torquay United

Halifax Town vs. Woking

Kings Lynn 2, Weymouth 2

Maidenhead United vs. Notts County

Stockport County 2, Chesterfield 0

Wrexham 4, Wealdstone 1

Yeovil 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0

Dover Athletic vs. Maidenhead United

Hartlepool 1, Barnet 0

Tuesday's Matches

Altrincham 1, Woking 0

Sutton United 3, Bromley 2

Solihull Moors 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Halifax Town 1, Hartlepool 1

Maidenhead United vs. Dover Athletic

Wealdstone 1, Boreham Wood 0

Notts County 2, Kings Lynn 2

Barnet 1, Yeovil 4

Chesterfield 1, Eastleigh 0

Saturday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Dover Athletic

Chesterfield vs. Yeovil

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Boreham Wood

Eastleigh vs. Bromley

Notts County vs. Aldershot

Solihull Moors vs. Maidenhead United

Torquay United vs. Hartlepool

Wealdstone vs. Halifax Town

Weymouth vs. Stockport County

Woking vs. Kings Lynn

Sutton United vs. Wrexham

Tuesday's Matches

Barnet vs. Wrexham

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Maidenhead United

Solihull Moors vs. Stockport County

Sutton United vs. Yeovil

Torquay United vs. Aldershot

Altrincham vs. Hartlepool

Eastleigh vs. Dover Athletic

Notts County vs. Halifax Town

Wealdstone vs. Kings Lynn

Woking vs. Boreham Wood

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Altrincham

Bromley vs. Barnet

Dover Athletic vs. Wealdstone

Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors

Hartlepool vs. Eastleigh

Kings Lynn vs. Sutton United

Maidenhead United vs. Chesterfield

Stockport County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge

Wrexham vs. Weymouth

Yeovil vs. Woking

Boreham Wood vs. Torquay United

Tuesday's Matches

Chesterfield vs. Sutton United

Halifax Town vs. Aldershot

Kings Lynn vs. Hartlepool

Stockport County vs. Barnet

Wrexham vs. Eastleigh

Boreham Wood vs. Notts County

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Weymouth

Maidenhead United vs. Torquay United

Solihull Moors vs. Dover Athletic

Woking vs. Altrincham

Yeovil vs. Bromley