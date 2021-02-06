English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football: England Premier League Saturday's Matches Everton 0, Newcastle 2 Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton 0 Man City 1, Sheffield United 0 West Brom 2, Fulham 2 Arsenal 0, Man United 0 Southampton 0, Aston Villa 1 Sunday's Matches Chelsea 2, Burnley 0 Leicester 1, Leeds 3 West Ham 1, Liverpool 3 Brighton 1, Tottenham 0 Tuesday's Matches Sheffield United 2, West Brom 1 Wolverhampton 2, Arsenal 1 Man United 9, Southampton 0 Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 2 Wednesday's Matches Burnley 0, Man City 2 Fulham 0, Leicester 2 Leeds 1, Everton 2 Aston Villa 1, West Ham 3 Liverpool 0, Brighton 1 Thursday's Match More for youSportsBueckers posts second straight 30-point game as No. 3...By Doug BonjourSportsSeton Hall at UConn: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David Borges Tottenham 0, Chelsea 1 Saturday's Matches Aston Villa 1, Arsenal 0 Burnley vs. Brighton Newcastle vs. Southampton Fulham vs. West Ham Man United vs. Everton Sunday's Matches Tottenham vs. West Brom Wolverhampton vs. Leicester Liverpool vs. Man City Sheffield United vs. Chelsea Monday's Match Leeds vs. Crystal Palace Saturday's Matches Leicester vs. Liverpool Crystal Palace vs. Burnley Man City vs. Tottenham Brighton vs. Aston Villa Sunday's Matches Southampton vs. Wolverhampton West Brom vs. Man United Arsenal vs. Leeds Everton vs. Fulham Monday's Matches West Ham vs. Sheffield United Chelsea vs. Newcastle Wednesday's Matches Burnley vs. Fulham Everton vs. Man City England Championship Friday's Match Reading 3, Bournemouth 1 Saturday's Matches Norwich 0, Middlesbrough 0 Birmingham 1, Coventry 1 Blackburn 1, Luton Town 0 Brentford 7, Wycombe 2 Cardiff 1, Millwall 1 Derby 1, Bristol City 0 Huddersfield 1, Stoke 1 Nottingham Forest 0, Barnsley 0 Rotherham 1, Swansea 3 Sheffield Wednesday 1, Preston 0 Monday's Match Watford 1, QPR 2 Tuesday's Matches Millwall 0, Norwich 0 Bournemouth 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2 Coventry 1, Nottingham Forest 2 Wycombe 0, Birmingham 0 Wednesday's Matches Rotherham 3, Derby 0 Brentford 3, Bristol City 2 Friday's Match Swansea 2, Norwich 0 Saturday's Matches Coventry 0, Watford 0 Barnsley vs. Derby Bournemouth vs. Birmingham Bristol City vs. Cardiff Luton Town vs. Huddersfield Middlesbrough vs. Brentford Millwall vs. Sheffield Wednesday Preston vs. Rotherham QPR vs. Blackburn Stoke vs. Reading Wycombe vs. Nottingham Forest Tuesday's Matches Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wycombe Rotherham vs. Cardiff Wednesday's Match Reading vs. Brentford Friday's Match Blackburn vs. Preston Saturday's Matches Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth Birmingham vs. Luton Town Cardiff vs. Coventry Derby vs. Middlesbrough Huddersfield vs. Wycombe Norwich vs. Stoke Reading vs. Millwall Rotherham vs. QPR Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea Watford vs. Bristol City Sunday's Match Brentford vs. Barnsley Tuesday's Matches Preston vs. Watford Stoke vs. Sheffield Wednesday Bristol City vs. Reading Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield Wycombe vs. Derby Luton Town vs. Cardiff Wednesday's Matches Coventry vs. Norwich Millwall vs. Birmingham QPR vs. Brentford Swansea vs. Nottingham Forest Barnsley vs. Blackburn Bournemouth vs. Rotherham England League One Saturday's Matches Sunderland 2, Gillingham 2 AFC Wimbledon 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2 Blackpool vs. Burton Albion Bristol Rovers 1, Rochdale 2 Charlton vs. Portsmouth Crewe 1, Ipswich 1 Hull 1, Swindon 0 Lincoln 0, Doncaster 1 Northampton vs. Wigan Oxford United 1, Fleetwood Town 0 Plymouth 2, Accrington Stanley 2 Shrewsbury 2, Peterborough 0 Tuesday's Matches Swindon 1, Wigan 0 Shrewsbury 0, Crewe 1 Blackpool 2, Northampton 0 Charlton 1, Portsmouth 3 Accrington Stanley 6, Bristol Rovers 1 Friday's Match Gillingham 0, Lincoln 3 Saturday's Matches Accrington Stanley vs. Northampton Burton Albion vs. Hull Doncaster vs. Oxford United Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers Ipswich vs. Blackpool Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sunderland Peterborough vs. Crewe Portsmouth vs. Plymouth Rochdale vs. Charlton Swindon vs. Shrewsbury Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon Tuesday's Matches Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth Peterborough vs. Ipswich Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United Hull vs. Lincoln Portsmouth vs. Swindon Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons Shrewsbury vs. Sunderland Blackpool vs. Burton Albion Northampton vs. Wigan Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster Saturday's Matches AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale Blackpool vs. Peterborough Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon Charlton vs. Gillingham Crewe vs. Portsmouth Hull vs. Milton Keynes Dons Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley Northampton vs. Burton Albion Oxford United vs. Wigan Plymouth vs. Fleetwood Town Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich Sunderland vs. Doncaster Tuesday's Match Gillingham vs. Peterborough England League Two Friday's Match Colchester 0, Scunthorpe 1 Saturday's Matches Carlisle 1, Exeter 0 Bolton 2, Leyton Orient 0 Bradford 2, Barrow 1 Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1 Forest Green 0, Cheltenham 0 Grimsby Town 1, Stevenage 2 Harrogate Town 2, Newport County 1 Morecambe 0, Tranmere 1 Oldham 2, Salford 1 Port Vale 5, Southend 1 Walsall vs. Mansfield Town Tuesday's Matches Carlisle 1, Forest Green 2 Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 0 Salford vs. Colchester Stevenage 0, Exeter 1 Cheltenham vs. Barrow Mansfield Town vs. Bolton Saturday's Matches Exeter 3, Bradford 2 Barrow vs. Cambridge United Cheltenham vs. Carlisle Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town Leyton Orient vs. Colchester Mansfield Town vs. Forest Green Newport County vs. Grimsby Town Salford vs. Bolton Scunthorpe vs. Oldham Southend vs. Walsall Stevenage vs. Morecambe Tranmere vs. Port Vale Tuesday's Matches Harrogate Town vs. Cheltenham Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient Salford vs. Carlisle Tranmere vs. Stevenage Bolton vs. Morecambe Barrow vs. Exeter Newport County vs. Southend Scunthorpe vs. Bradford Salford vs. Cambridge United Walsall vs. Mansfield Town Saturday's Matches Bolton vs. Stevenage Bradford vs. Salford Cambridge United vs. Southend Carlisle vs. Crawley Town Colchester vs. Mansfield Town Forest Green vs. Barrow Grimsby Town vs. Tranmere Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient Morecambe vs. Scunthorpe Oldham vs. Exeter Port Vale vs. Newport County Walsall vs. Cheltenham Tuesday's Matches Newport County vs. Exeter Bradford vs. Morecambe Colchester vs. Tranmere Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle Crawley Town vs. Stevenage England National League Saturday's Matches Barnet 0, Torquay United 2 Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 2 Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Chesterfield 2 Halifax Town 2, Maidenhead United 3 Hartlepool 1, Sutton United 0 Kings Lynn 0, Wrexham 2 Solihull Moors vs. Wealdstone Weymouth 0, Notts County 1 Woking 1, Stockport County 4 Yeovil 3, Dover Athletic 1 Bromley 2, Aldershot 0 Tuesday's Matches Stockport County 0, Sutton United 2 Chesterfield vs. Kings Lynn Eastleigh 1, Wrexham 1 Halifax Town vs. Hartlepool Aldershot 2, Barnet 1 Notts County vs. Bromley Torquay United 1, Altrincham 2 Boreham Wood 1, Weymouth 0 Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United Saturday's Matches Aldershot vs. Kings Lynn Chesterfield vs. Halifax Town Dover Athletic vs. Hartlepool Eastleigh vs. Solihull Moors Maidenhead United vs. Boreham Wood Sutton United vs. Barnet Wealdstone vs. Woking Wrexham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge Weymouth vs. Bromley Stockport County vs. Yeovil Tuesday's Matches Hartlepool vs. Solihull Moors Notts County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge Barnet vs. Halifax Town Eastleigh vs. Yeovil Sutton United vs. Woking Aldershot vs. Chesterfield Altrincham vs. Wrexham Bromley vs. Kings Lynn Dover Athletic vs. Maidenhead United Torquay United vs. Wealdstone Weymouth vs. Boreham Wood Saturday's Matches Boreham Wood vs. Sutton United Chesterfield vs. Eastleigh Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Hartlepool Halifax Town vs. Dover Athletic Maidenhead United vs. Weymouth Solihull Moors vs. Barnet Stockport County vs. Aldershot Wealdstone vs. Bromley Woking vs. Torquay United Yeovil vs. Altrincham Wrexham vs. Notts County Tuesday's Matches Sutton United vs. Dover Athletic Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Bromley Wrexham vs. Woking Eastleigh vs. Hartlepool Aldershot vs. Solihull Moors Boreham Wood vs. Yeovil Maidenhead United vs. Stockport County Kings Lynn vs. Notts County Chesterfield vs. Halifax Town