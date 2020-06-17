English Results
Recommended Video:
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Aston Villa 0, Sheffield United 0
Man City vs. Arsenal
Norwich vs. Southampton
Tottenham vs. Man United
Watford vs. Leicester
Brighton vs. Arsenal
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs. Sheffield United
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Everton vs. Liverpool
Man City vs. Burnley
Leicester vs. Brighton
Tottenham vs. West Ham
Man United vs. Sheffield United
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa
Norwich vs. Everton
Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Burnley vs. Watford
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Chelsea vs. Man City
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton
Watford vs. Southampton
Fulham vs. Brentford
Millwall vs. Derby
Blackburn vs. Bristol City
Huddersfield vs. Wigan
Hull vs. Charlton
Luton Town vs. Preston
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea
QPR vs. Barnsley
Reading vs. Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest
West Brom vs. Birmingham
Cardiff vs. Leeds
Brentford vs. West Brom
Preston vs. Cardiff
Derby vs. Reading
Birmingham vs. Hull
Charlton vs. QPR
Barnsley vs. Millwall
Leeds vs. Fulham
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough
Swansea vs. Luton Town
Wigan vs. Blackburn
Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe
Colchester vs. Exeter
Northampton vs. Cheltenham
Exeter vs. Colchester
Cheltenham vs. Northampton