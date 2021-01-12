Embiid scores 45, Mathias wins it for 76ers in OT on 3 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 11:22 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pick a position, Joel Embiid got to the basket at will and continued to stir early-season MVP hype. Dakota Mathias needed only one open look to squeeze his way into Embiid's personal highlight reel.
Embiid had 45 points and 16 rebounds, Mathias’ only basket of the game was a go-ahead 3-pointer with 26.1 seconds left and the Philadelphia 76ers hung on to beat the undermanned Miami Heat 137-134 in overtime on Tuesday night.