Embiid exits with apparent leg injury, 76ers beat Wizards IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN, Associated Press March 12, 2021 Updated: March 12, 2021 10:35 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 23 points but departed midway through the third quarter following an apparent leg injury in the Philadelphia 76ers' 127-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
Embiid, an MVP candidate for his role on the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, was in his first game back following a week-long absence for contract tracing. He entered Friday averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds.
IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN