Embiid, Harris lift 76ers by Magic for fifth straight win JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 31 points, Tobias Harris added 22 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 116-106 on Wednesday night.
The 76ers, who notched their NBA-best 14th road victory of the season, tied a season high with a fifth straight win overall. They also defeated Orlando for a second time this season and a 10th straight time since 2016.