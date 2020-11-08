Elliott fails inspection before NASCAR's championship race

FILE- In this Aug. 22, 2020, file photo, Chase Elliott (9) sits in his car during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. Denny Hamlin will be racing for the Cup against Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, as well as Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports. less FILE- In this Aug. 22, 2020, file photo, Chase Elliott (9) sits in his car during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. Denny Hamlin will be racing for the Cup against ... more Photo: Jason Minto, AP Photo: Jason Minto, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Elliott fails inspection before NASCAR's championship race 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Elliott had an early setback in his pursuit of NASCAR's championship when his car failed pre-race inspection Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott was supposed to start on the pole but instead had to drop to the back of the field at the start of the race. The No. 9 Chevrolet had an issue with the body in tech, but Elliott dismissed the threat.

“If you aren't pushing, you're in the wrong business,” Elliott said of his Hendrick Motorsports crew.

Elliott is seeking his first Cup championship in the winner-take-all season finale. He won last week at Martinsville to advance to his first final four.

Elliott is racing Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano for the Cup. Keselowski and Logano, teammates at Team Penske, are both former champions. Hamlin is 0 for 3 in title races.

The finale moved to Phoenix this year for the first time, and it is seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson's final race as a full-time NASCAR driver.