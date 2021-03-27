Ekblad's goal in OT gives Panthers 4-3 win over Stars March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 11:12 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored with 9.3 seconds left in overtime after his apparent winner moments earlier was wiped out by a replay review, and the Florida Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Saturday night.
Carter Verhaeghe got the Panthers to overtime with a hat trick and they snapped a three-game losing streak that marked their longest of the season. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in the first of back-to-back games between the teams in Dallas.