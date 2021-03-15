Edwards scores 34, Wolves hold on to beat Blazers 114-112 BRIAN HALL, Associated Press March 14, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 12:02 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 34 points and the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-112 on Sunday.
Ricky Rubio added 15 points, including eight free throws in the final seconds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points as Minnesota started with just 10 players after rookie Jaden McDaniels was added to the health and safety protocols before the game.