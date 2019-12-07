Edwards scores 23 to lift Pepperdine past Idaho St. 77-65

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kessler Edwards had a career-high 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Pepperdine defeated Idaho State 77-65 on Friday night.

Sedrick Altman had 11 points for Pepperdine (4-6), which ended its five-game losing streak. Colbey Ross added eight assists.

Pepperdine trailed 32-24 with 2:20 remaining in the first half before Edwards had a follow-dunk at the buzzer to draw the Waves within 34-33. Ross made a layup to open the second-half scoring and give Pepperdine the lead for just the second time in the game.

An 8-2 run in the middle of the second half helped the Waves build a 61-49 advantage and the lead remained in double-digits to the end.

Tarik Cool had 21 points for the Bengals (3-4). Jared Stutzman added 13 points. Chidi Udengwu had seven rebounds.

Pepperdine plays Central Arkansas at home on Dec. 14. Idaho State faces UC Santa Barbara at home on Dec. 16.

