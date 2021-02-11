Edmonton 3, Montreal 0

Edmonton 1 1 1 — 3 Montreal 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_1, Edmonton, Khaira 2 (Archibald, Ennis), 8:27. Second Period_2, Edmonton, Nurse 6, 1:27. Third Period_3, Edmonton, Barrie 3 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 4:44 (pp). Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-13-10_32. Montreal 11-13-14_38. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Montreal 0 of 1. Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 2-0-0 (38 shots-38 saves). Montreal, Allen 4-2-0 (31-28). A_0 (21,288). T_2:22. Referees_Marc Joannette, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk. More for youSportsNo. 2 UConn at Georgetown: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug BonjourSportsCT Rink Association changes course, to allow one parent...By Joe Morelli