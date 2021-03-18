Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 1

Winnipeg 0 1 0 — 1 Edmonton 0 2 0 — 2 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 19 (Barrie, Nurse), 3:53. 2, Winnipeg, Perreault 7 (Lewis, Thompson), 12:43. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 20 (Barrie, Kassian), 13:21. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-12-7_25. Edmonton 4-11-6_21. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Edmonton 0 of 1. Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 5-2-0 (21 shots-19 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 9-10-0 (25-24). A_0 (18,641). T_2:25. Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kiel Murchison. More for youSportsIs UConn a blue blood? Will seniors return? How good is...By Mike AnthonySportsGirls ice hockey top performers/games to watchBy Dave Stewart