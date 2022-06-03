East Carolina keeps rolling, pounds Coppin State 17-1

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bryson Worrell homered from both sides of the plate, driving in four runs, in the third inning and top-seeded East Carolina rolled past fourth-seeded Coppin State 17-1 on Friday in the Greensboro Regional.

The Pirates (43-18), the overall No. 8 seed making their 34th regional appearance, broke it open with five hits and and four walks in the third. Worrell started the scoring with a solo blast to left field leading off the inning and capped the scoring with a three-run shot to right, making it 12-1 en route to their nation-leading 19th straight win.