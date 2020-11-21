https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/East-Carolina-28-Temple-3-15745185.php
East Carolina 28, Temple 3
|East Carolina
|7
|14
|7
|0
|—
|28
|Temple
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
ECU_C.Johnson 60 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), :33.
TEM_FG Bell 28, 11:36.
ECU_Snead 95 kickoff return (Verity kick), 11:22.
ECU_Snead 46 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), :48.
ECU_Ahlers 1 run (Verity kick), 11:05.
___
|ECU
|TEM
|First downs
|16
|11
|Rushes-yards
|40-265
|46-140
|Passing
|182
|95
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-22-1
|10-23-2
|Return Yards
|169
|5
|Punts-Avg.
|8-41.2
|11-44.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|1-12
|10-59
|Time of Possession
|25:06
|34:54
___
RUSHING_East Carolina, K.Mitchell 13-103, Ahlers 6-70, R.Harris 14-65, Pinnix Jr. 7-27. Temple, Ruley 14-48, Neely 15-38, Mack 3-16, Dobbins 7-15, Gray 2-13, Saydee 5-10.
PASSING_East Carolina, Ahlers 11-22-1-182. Temple, Mack 0-2-0-0, Gray 10-21-2-95.
RECEIVING_East Carolina, C.Johnson 3-86, Snead 3-75, R.Harris 1-12, Proehl 1-6, Hatfield 1-3, K.Mitchell 1-1, Calhoun 1-(minus 1). Temple, Mack 4-24, Barbon 2-28, Fox 2-7, Martin-Robinson 1-30, Erdman 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_East Carolina, Verity 35.
