EU has little appetite to join US diplomatic Games boycott RAF CASERT , Associated Press Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 7:51 a.m.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, center, speaks with Portugal's Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, left, and Slovenia's Foreign Minister Anze Logar, right, during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Several European Union nations have made it clear they have little appetite to join the U.S. initiative for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games because of concerns over China's human rights record.
EU foreign ministers were seeking a united front on how to handle the issue, following France's position last week that a no-show of leaders and dignitaries at the opening of the Olympics would have little true impact.