E. Washington 83, N. Colorado 75

Allegri 4-11 1-2 9, Jones 2-4 2-3 6, Price 9-11 3-5 23, Davis 4-5 4-4 12, Venters 6-10 2-2 15, Coward 2-3 1-2 5, Erikstrup 2-4 0-0 4, Stroud 4-7 0-0 9, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-55 13-18 83.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason