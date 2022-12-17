E. Washington 79, UC Davis 68

Anigwe 3-5 2-2 8, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 2-6 3-3 8, Johnson 2-11 8-8 12, Pepper 10-21 4-7 25, Milling 1-4 0-0 3, Rocak 2-5 2-3 6, DeBruhl 1-4 2-2 4, Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Lose 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 21-25 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason