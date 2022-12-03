E. Washington 78, N. Dakota St. 70

Hastreiter 1-2 0-0 3, Morgan 3-8 0-0 6, Miller 4-10 2-4 13, Skunberg 4-13 1-1 11, Yoder 0-5 0-0 0, White 5-7 1-2 14, Streit 3-4 0-0 6, Wheeler-Thomas 6-8 0-0 14, Waddles 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-59 4-7 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason