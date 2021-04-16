Dynamo open MLS season with 2-1 victory over Earthquakes

HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodríguez scored the opening goal of the Major League Soccer season and Maximiliano Urruti added a goal in the second half as the Houston Dynamo beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on a rainy Friday night.

Rodríguez raced to Joe Corona's through ball in the 39th minute and bent a shot around JT Marcinkowski. Urruti was left wide open at the penalty spot in the 56th and he easily slotted home Tyler Pasher's cross to make it 2-0.