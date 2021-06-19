Duvall smacks 2 HRs again as Marlins pound Cubs 11-1 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer June 19, 2021 Updated: June 19, 2021 6:31 p.m.
1 of11 Miami Marlins' Adam Duvall rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, left, congratulates Adam Duvall after his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Miami Marlins' Adam Duvall celebrates with third base coach Trey Hillman as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Miami Marlins' Adam Duvall rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, steals second as Chicago Cubs second baseman Eric Sogard applies a late tag during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-1 on Saturday.
The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games and put themselves in position to sweep their first series since winning both wild-card games against Chicago last fall.
Written By
ANDREW SELIGMAN