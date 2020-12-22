Durant returns with 22 and a 125-99 Nets rout of Warriors BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 9:38 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in the NBA's season opener.
Durant shook off 18 months of rust in a matter of moments and finished with 22 points in 25 minutes of his first official game since rupturing his Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.