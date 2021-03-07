Skip to main content
Sports

Duquesne 30, Sacred Heart 27

Sacred Heart 0 12 0 15 27
Duquesne 7 10 10 3 30
First Quarter

DUQ_Holder 32 pass from Mischler (Bruzdewicz kick), 12:12

Second Quarter

SHU_Chestnut 3 run (kick failed), 13:39

DUQ_Mischler 34 run (Bruzdewicz kick), 08:51

DUQ_FG Bruzdewicz 20, 03:18

SHU_Chestnut 58 run (kick failed), 02:45

Third Quarter

DUQ_FG Bruzdewicz 33, 07:38

DUQ_Owens 12 pass from Mischler (Bruzdewicz kick), 01:03

Fourth Quarter

SHU_Chestnut 9 pass from McCray (Gettman kick), 11:22

DUQ_FG Bruzdewicz 31, 06:40

SHU_Chestnut 32 pass from McCray (Chestnut run), 00:15

SHU DUQ
First downs 19 26
Rushes-yards 40-232 43-203
Passing 169 231
Comp-Att-Int 13-23-1 18-26-1
Return Yards 28 61
Punts-Avg. 3-32.3 2-27.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalty-Yards 11-125 7-60
Time of Possession 27:31 32:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Sacred Heart, Ju. Chestnut 22-168, Ma. McCray 14-58, Ma. Grant 3-5, Na. Brantley 1-1. Duquesne, Ga. Owens 26-105, Jo. Mischler 8-63, Bi. Lucas 4-30, Do. Thieman 1-4, Ky. Cunningham 3-3, Team 1-(minus 2).

More for you

PASSING_Sacred Heart, Ma. McCray 13-22-1-169, Team 0-1-0-0. Duquesne, Jo. Mischler 18-26-1-231.

RECEIVING_Sacred Heart, Na. Brantley 6-75, Ju. Chestnut 2-41, Tr. Holland 2-32, Ma. Mason 1-9, Ro. DiNota 1-7, Ed. Cuddahy 1-5. Duquesne, Da. Henderson 4-67, Ga. Owens 4-67, Cy. Holder 3-51, Jo. Isabella 3-30, Do. Thieman 4-16.