Dump Trump? Kicking him off NYC golf course may not be easy BERNARD CONDON, Associated Press May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 9:34 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has a rich history of fighting back when he’s down and making others pay, and that's exactly how he intends to deal with New York City over its plans to fire his company from running a windswept city golf course in the Bronx.
That abrupt firing was part of the backlash against Trump’s businesses over his role in whipping up the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. But experts who have reviewed the city’s 566-page contract with the ex-president say kicking him off the course may not be so easy.